For the first time in 12 years, Paul Wyman will not occupy a seat on the Howard County Board of Commissioners.
Wyman, who has served in some capacity in county government for 16 years, announced in January he would not run for reelection.
Voters will now decide who will replace him.
Democrat Lisa Washington
Qualifications and experience: Current executive director of Minority Health Alliance of Howard; registered nurse and in nursing field for 30 years; hold a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Hope College and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Michigan University; active in numerous boards, including United Way, Kokomo Symphony Orchestra, Project Access and the Carver Community Center. I am currently active on several community focused committees including Prevent Child Abuse Howard County, Impact HoCo (infant mortality), Domestic Violence Coalition, Drug Free Howard County Substance Abuse Council, Turning Point’s Suicide Awareness Coalition, and serve as an advocate for Howard County’s CASA.
The commissioners have EDIT money to put toward economic development projects. What should be a priority in that regard over the next four years?
Howard County is financially doing well, but the best way to not only sustain a tax base, but also grow it, is to develop programs that will be ready for new development and return vacant or under used properties back to the tax rolls. It’s also important to works with the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance to attract new businesses. The industrial park is a current undertaking that will help in economic development. Initiatives and partnerships like this park will accommodate and keep the county growing economically.
Howard County has found itself attractive to solar companies looking to install solar farms. Currently, the county’s solar ordinance, unlike its wind ordinance, is loose enough to allow solar farms. What is your opinion on the solar ordinance, and how should the county look at renewable energies moving forward?
Renewable energy technologies are needed to be looked at because they are a clean sources of energy that will provide for the county’s current and future needs that renewable energy possess. Non-renewable energy is still the primary source of energy we are using in this state and county. In the 1970s studies were conducted of renewable energy found that solar energy could make a significant contribution to energy supplies and be of economic benefit. Non-renewable energy is a finite source of energy, and we are consuming more of it today and should start looking at renewable energy to help supplement our energy needs. Howard County’s Solar Ordinance will help meet the community need for renewable energy while giving the county a voice in the future of this energy source. This ordinance establishes guidelines that renewable energy companies that wish to invest in Howard County must abide by. It also included items important to addressing community concerns in areas such as setback amounts, testing requirements, and requirements for training of local first responders and provisions for copies of Material Safety Data Sheets.
What is the county’s most pressing issue(s), and how do you think it should be addressed?
There are many issues facing the community. Amongst them would be continuing the financial strength of the county. Economic diversity and workforce development will continue to aid in this area. As a community there are many factors that will affect this issue such as food desserts, transportation and mental health, for example. Howard County possesses a great asset to help in this area — its citizens and the partnership that has been established with local colleges and school systems to provide the capital of people for workforce development. Addressing these issues would be best addressed in establishing working as a team with the other commissioners, county and city elected officials and the members of the community.
Republican Jeff Lipinski
Qualifications and experience: Current director of the Kinsey Youth Center; has worked at the juvenile detention center in some capacity for 30 years; town board member for the town of Russiaville.
The commissioners have EDIT money to put toward economic development projects. What should be a priority in that regard over the next four years?
I know that the Industrial Park was huge in getting Stellantis to bring the battery plant to Kokomo. I would work with the other two commissioners to acquire new land to hopefully bring new opportunities to Howard County.
Howard County has found itself attractive to solar companies looking to install solar farms. Currently, the county’s solar ordinance, unlike its wind ordinance, is loose enough to allow solar farms. What is your opinion on the solar ordinance and how should the county look at renewable energies moving forward?
As for solar, I like the ordinance from the commissioners. I know they worked hard to protect the land owners. The state of Indiana is looking and wanting alternative energy options. The substation in eastern Howard County is huge and attractive to the solar companies. The property owners are looking for property value guarantees, and I don’t blame them. I believe working with the commissioners gives the property owners the best opportunities rather than working with the state.
What is the county’s most pressing issue(s), and how do you think it should be addressed?
As for the biggest issue, I would definitely say the jail and overcrowding. I would like to see if the new prosecutor and public defender positions in the magistrate court could help, as well as the new law that level 6 felonies could go back to the DOC. I don’t want to put the taxpayers on the hook for a new jail. This is a complex issue with many players involved. My opponent mentioned food deserts in Kokomo, and I know the commissioners are waiting on a report to give them the information.
