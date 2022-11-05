Democrat Robin Williams
Work experience and qualifications: My family has lived in this area since 1850, working in agriculture, business and the arts. I have spearheaded and managed several cultural institutions under the auspices of city, county and state government throughout my 35 year career. In addition, I have worked for the state of Indiana, teaching women at the Indiana Women’s Prison, as well as serving as a community liaison for Department of Workforce Development. Currently, I serve as Regional Howard County Representative for the Arts Federation. As a reflection of my ongoing commitment to human rights, I spearheaded a team of community leaders to plan and present a social justice mural dedicated to the Miami Indians, the firsts in the “City of Firsts” in downtown Kokomo. Funding was granted through the National Endowment of the Arts.
I hold a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University-Bloomington in artist development and a master’s degree from Liberty University in worship studies. My campaign endorsements include: American Federation of Teachers (AFL-CIO), National Organization for Women, Indiana Latino Democratic Caucus, Indiana Women’s Action Movement and Gunsense.
If elected, what would be your priorities as a legislator?
Women’s Issues: If SB1 goes back into effect I will work with my fellow legislators to repeal it. I will also advocate for legislation which provides protections and provisions for women’s healthcare, expanding OBGYN Services to the 32 counties which do not have it at this time in Indiana. We need to tackle the issue of our extremely high infant and maternal mortality rates.
Public education: Teachers should be empowered to teach the truth, rather than be imprisoned by politics. As a former cultural educator for K-12 students, as well as college students, I firmly believe that students should have the opportunity to learn history and cultural context in order to make their own informed, educated decisions about life.
Veterans: Adequate funding for mental health programs, job training and placement and address the myriad quality of life issues for our veterans.
Gun safety: Everyone has a right to own a gun, but we should have a safe and sensible vetting process to own one.
Civil and human rights for all: It takes true investment to nurture a healthy community — investment in sustainable job creation and workforce development, in clean energy, stability for our veterans, equal rights for women, minorities and the LBGTQ+ community.
Arts and culture: The arts are a reflection of the human experience, therefore everyone should have equal access and the right to express themselves. I believe that a community’s cultural assets, music, theater, museums, parks, community festivals and literacy programming should not be just for the privileged, but for everyone.
With the announcement of the EV battery plant in Kokomo, north central Indiana and the state as a whole will be playing a large part in the electrification of the automobile. How should the General Assembly handle the state’s EV future?
Job creation in Kokomo is essential to our growth as a city. However, it is imperative that any new industry is sustainable and our people truly benefit. As the City of Firsts, where the first automobiles were historically created, District 30’s state legislator must position themselves as a formidable leader through the transition period of combustion to electronic vehicle production. Leadership is not just about allocating money towards new plant creation. A true leader will place the welfare and rights of the workforce and community at the forefront of their law-making decisions. Ensuring that all of the workers for the jobs available come directly from our community is important. Local workers should have free and equal access to training for these specialized jobs. Labor unions must be involved, to advocate for fair wages, job security and worker’s rights. Most important and impactful will be the inclusion of diverse voices at the table within the vetting, planning and execution process for our EV industry projects. Jobs for Kokomo workers and accessibility for all will make our EV journey fair, balanced and successful. As your new state legislator I will work tirelessly to ensure that the City of Firsts sets the industry standard for successful and sustainable EV project implementation.
Incumbent Republican Mike Karickhoff
Work experience and qualifications: Executive director of facilities at Ivy Tech, Kokomo, Logansport, Peru and Rochester from 2002-2019; Superintendent of Parks in Kokomo, 1985-2002; Speaker Pro Tempore, first elected in 2010; Have been an active member of the community for 35 years; Kokomo Common Council, 2004-2010, President and finance chairman; Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, 2008-2010, 2014; Kokomo Howard Development Corporation (KHDC), 2004-2008; Kokomo Kiwanis Club, 1985-present; Kiwanis Foundation Board, 1996-2022; Middle school basketball coach at Taylor and Northwestern School corporations, 2000-2010; Kokomo Y’s Men’s Club, 1986-2000; American Red Cross Board of Directors, 1992-1998; United Way of Howard County, 1985-1996; Sagamore of the Wabash recipient in 2016.
If elected, what would be your priorities as a legislator?
Our priorities reflect Hoosiers’ priorities, including making sure our state continues to live within its means.
We’ll deliver a balanced two-year state budget that responsibly invests in the future, including prioritizing K-12 education. Indiana’s last two budgets received bipartisan support and made record investments in our students, teachers and schools.
Closing the digital divide is also a top priority. We’ll continue to invest in rural broadband until all regions of the state are connected, which is critical to the success of our communities and businesses alike.
Indiana also continues to partner with towns, cities and counties to make much-needed improvements to local roads and bridges. Maintaining this state investment is critical to ensuring the safety and efficiency of our roads, and improving quality of life.
As inflation continues to squeeze family budgets, we’ll continue to look for ways to put more money in Hoosiers’ pockets through responsible tax cuts. We want to build off of this year’s $1 billion tax-relief package, which eliminated the utility receipts tax and lowered the individual income tax.
Maintaining our track record of fiscal responsibility also means paying down the state’s already low debt. This session, we’ll continue to pay down unfunded teacher pensions and support policies that improve our strong business climate, encourage economic development and keep our state’s AAA credit rating. This top rating is like having an excellent personal credit score, allowing units of government to acquire loans at a lower interest rate, which saves taxpayer dollars.
With the announcement of the EV battery plant in Kokomo, north central Indiana and the state as a whole will be playing a large part in the electrification of the automobile. How should the General Assembly handle the state’s EV future?
Indiana is well-positioned to be a leader in electric vehicle manufacturing and we’re taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to ensure that’s the case. Stakeholder groups are working together to determine how we can best leverage our manufacturing infrastructure and talented workforce to be a major part of this growing industry.
Over two years ago, UAW leadership requested help to advance a substantial study on how we can preserve advanced manufacturing jobs and be part of EV’s future. We worked together and gained broad support to unanimously pass House Bill 1168 creating the Electric Vehicle Commission. I now serve on the 10-member commission along with manufacturers (Toyota, Stellantis, General Motors), battery experts (Battery Innovation Center & Energy Systems Network), a workforce representative (UAW), and a bipartisan group of state legislators. More than a year after the group’s work began, we received incredible news that an EV battery plant will call Kokomo home and employ 1,400 workers.
I’ll continue to work hard with industry leaders and the UAW to make sure Indiana remains on the cutting edge of policy and training to ensure the transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles, and preserve jobs.
Moving forward, it’s important we continue to explore grid capacity, the deployment of charging stations, impacts of federal regulations and how to reduce the growth in energy costs. These issues will have a substantial impact on our future, and I’m committed to ensuring Kokomo and our local communities have a seat at the table.
Democrat Josh Lowry
- Work experience and qualifications:
- Did not answer
If elected, what would be your priorities as a legislator?
1. Reverse the abortion ban. We don’t need politicians in the doctor’s office.
2. Increase funding to public schools. Schools are short on aids, social workers, nurses and substitutes. Our teachers are paid drastically lower that comparable states.
3. Change our economic priorities. The current supermajority in the General Assembly cares only about corporate profits and not the quality of life for workers. We need to reverse right-to-work, enact paid family and sick leave and establish a livable wage so a full-time job supports a family.
4. Reform the foster system. My wife and I are a foster family, and we have received multiple calls for a placement in the last few weeks because the foster system is overflowing. We need to recruit more foster families. Further, we have to make it easier to adopt out of the foster system. We have adopted four children out of the foster system and I found it difficult, even as an attorney. If a family is willing to adopt, we need to do everything we can to assist those willing families.
With the announcement of the EV battery plant in Kokomo, north central Indiana and the state as a whole will be playing a large part in the electrification of the automobile. How should the General Assembly handle the state’s EV future?
First, I am glad to hear about the EV battery plant. However, I am concerned about the rumors that it will not be unionized. Time and again, union plants have proven to be a win-win. The plant gets better workers and the workers get better pay and benefits.
Second, the state needs to become a leader in EV. It’s another win-win. We can bring more jobs to Indiana and limit pollution. The latter is especially important because Indiana has some of the worst air quality in America. Further, electrification is clearly the way the market is going. Instead of being dragged kicking and screaming into the future (like we are doing on marijuana and losing tens of millions of tax dollars), let’s actually be at the forefront of a market change that would economically benefit Indiana.
Republican incumbent Jim Buck
Work experience and qualifications: Past tool and die mold maker at Delco and Delphi Electronics; Hold real estate broker’s license; Undergraduate and graduate degree in business administration; Served in the Indiana Senate as chairman of Local Government Committee, chairman of the Ethics Committee, member of Tax and Fiscal Committee, member of Labor Committee, member of Judiciary and member of Environmental Affairs. I have been a member of the Indiana Senate since 2008.
If elected, what would be your priorities as a legislator?
1. Making sure that Indiana continues to have a factual and actual-balanced budget. Because Indiana has adhered to an actual-balanced budget, Indiana is positioned to continue to reduce our state’s income tax rate.
2. Making sure that we pay down our teacher pension fund obligations and that our infrastructures are continually funded whether it be roads or high-speed internet. Education is and will always be a top priority.
3. I will continue to make sure education is properly funded and that parents continue to have a functional role in their children’s education.
4. This session will deal with the ever-rising cost of health care here in Indiana.
5. As chairman of the Local Government Committee, I will hear legislation that continues to make sure annexation issues are fairer to property owners.
6. Another issue that I believe needs to be addressed is to minimize the growing property tax bills.
With the announcement of the EV battery plant in Kokomo, north central Indiana and the state as a whole will be playing a large part in the electrification of the automobile. How should the General Assembly handle the state’s EV future?
Currently Indiana is already addressing the electrification of the automotive industry. Last year we passed and formed an EV Commission. I am one of four legislators assigned to that commission by Governor Holcomb. We have just completed a thorough audit of this state’s ability to address this emerging industry for better or worse. We will need in many cases to retrain our workforce as well as make sure that we have the proper infrastructure to support the various needs of the EV automotive purchaser, i.e., charging stations, dealer repair and service capabilities. We will need to make sure that we have the necessary resources readily available for the industry. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is working closely with the various utility companies to provide those plants their necessary and various utility needs. The legislature will need to assist in making sure that Indiana does not have charging deserts that would hinder the ability of travelers to charge their vehicles. It must be remembered that it is just not automobiles that have been electrified, but many other vehicles, from buses to trucks to delivery vehicles and many others that have become electrified. Currently, as a result of the commission, Indiana is the leading state preparing for this ever-growing electrification of various forms of transportation. Thus far, I am pleased that we are advancing Indiana’s position in a very harmonious and bipartisan manner with our universities, our various unions and the many utilities that are integral to our success.
