Candidates for various contested and statehouse races will participate in forums this month.
The forums, organized by the Kokomo Tribune, Kokomo Perspective, Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 at the Inventrek Technology Park.
The Oct. 7 forum will feature Republican Christie Branch and Democrat Ed Foster, who are running for Howard County treasurer; Republican Jack Dodd and Democrat Rick Emry, who are running for county commissioner District 2; and Republicans Jim Papacek, Martha Lake, Daryl Maple and Democrat Warren Sims, who are running for the three open county council at-large seats.
The Oct. 14 forum will feature incumbent Republican State Rep. Tony Cook, who is running for Statehouse District 32. His opponent Amie Neiling will not be at the forum since she suspended her campaign earlier this year due to a family emergency.
Oct. 14’s forum will also include State Rep. Mike Karickoff and Heath VanNatter and their opponents Dylan McHenry and Tom Hedde, respectively.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the forums will not be open to the publicly but the public will be able to watch the forum via Zoom, Facebook Live and KGOV. The streams of both forums will shared on Facebook by the Chamber of Commerce, the Kokomo Tribune and the Kokomo Perspective.
To register to view the Oct. 7 candidate forum on Zoom, visit: bit.ly/3ncpKsR.
To register to view the Oct. 14 candidate forum on Zoom, visit: bit.ly/30t7cLk.
