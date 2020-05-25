There’s more than 50 years of public service between James Papacek and Martha Lake.
It’s that experience both say should be one of the main reasons voters cast a ballot for them in the Howard County Council at-large Republican primary.
“I’ve worked in banks and credit unions all my professional life, so I’m used to working with figures and budgets,” Papacek, R-at-large, who currently serves as the county council’s president, said.
Papacek has served on the county council almost continuously since 1982, with just two years off the council after losing to current councilman Jim Roberts in the 2010 District 1 Republican primary. Before the county council, he served two terms on the Kokomo city council.
Lake, the county’s current auditor, has served more than 20 years as either auditor or county treasurer and has been a Howard County resident for all but a few months of her life.
As auditor, Lake sits in on both the county council and commissioners’ meetings, providing both bodies with updates on the financial status of the county, but doesn’t get to vote on any issues.
“I’ve been in so many council meetings ... and I’ve never been able to vote on any issue, appropriation or transfer,” Lake said. “I can give them information, but my opinion is more my opinion, so I try not to share that at the meetings. This would give an opportunity to speak more on behalf of the taxpayers when it comes to financial issues.”
It will be largely financial issues tied to the ongoing pandemic, jail overpopulation and general department budgets the county will face in the upcoming years. Both Papacek and Lake say their banking backgrounds and experience dealing with county finances are the reasons they’re the best candidates.
In his more than 40 years of public service, Papacek has seen the county tackle numerous issues and projects, including building the current jail, remodeling the courthouse and fitting county offices with up-to-date technology.
Currently, he’s been the biggest proponent of expanding the jail - particularly, building a new female pod since women are the jail’s largest growing population.
Both Lake and Papacek say they would like to see a “task force” formed with representation from the county, sheriff’s department and county commissioners to study the issue and figure out how much the addition would cost the county.
Both fear that if the county delays addressing the overpopulation issue, the county could be forced to make changes by a federal judge.
“If you talk about expanding the jail, no one wants to do that, but it’s something that will have to be addressed,” Papacek said. “I would rather be proactive than reactive.”
Lake believes one of the county’s biggest looming issues is the effect the ongoing pandemic will have on the county’s finances.
“If the revenues come in short like they’re predicted to, we need to be able to manage it correctly,” she said.
