Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of three featuring local elections. Today: Miami County. Saturday, Howard County; and Monday, Tipton County.
PERU – The Miami County Election Board has approved the polling places and times for early voting and Election Day, but one polling location inside a nursing home has been removed following the COVID-19 outbreak.
Early voting for the election will begin on Oct. 6 and run through Oct. 31 every weekday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Miami County Courthouse. On Nov. 2, early voting will only be open from 8 a.m. to noon at the courthouse.
On the two Saturdays [Oct. 24 and Oct. 31] before Election Day, the following polling places will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Miami County Courthouse, 25 N. Broadway, Peru
- Denver Baptist Church, 111 N. Yorick St., Denver
- Converse Town Hall, 210 N. Jefferson St., Converse
- Bunker Hill First Free Baptist, 279 W. Broadway, Bunker Hill
On Election Day [Nov. 3], the above locations will all be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., along with the following polling places:
- Macy Christian Church, 190 E. Commerce St., Macy
- Parkview United Methodist, 1785 S. Ind. 19, Peru
- Miami County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1079 W. 200 N., Peru
- Area 5 Agency, 1540 E. Paw Paw Pike, Peru
The Election Board had originally approved Blair Ridge nursing home as a polling place, but later removed that as a location following the COVID-19 outbreak.
Looking towards the election, Miami County voters are faced with two locally contested races this year.
For the District 2 county commissioner seat, Republican Brenda Weaver is facing off against Democrat Jason Bowman.
Weaver is the former county auditor and recorder. Bowman has served on the City of Peru Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals, the Miami County Plan/Building Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals, and filled the vacant seat on the Peru City Council following the passing of longtime councilwoman Phyllis Torrence.
For the Miami County Council at-large race, three incumbent Republicans and one Democrat newcomer are on the ballot.
The Republican candidates are Sandy Chittum, John Donaldson and David Sailors. The Democratic candidate is Charles Wagner, who was the former director of the Peru Public Library who has served on the boards for Peru Community Schools, the Wabash Career Center and the Peru Housing Administration.
Incumbent candidates who face uncontested races are Circuit Court Judge Tim Spahr, Republican; Superior Court 1 Judge David Grund, Republican; Auditor Mary Brown, Republican; Treasurer Annette Phillippo, Republican; and District 1 Commissioner Alan Hunt, Republican. First-time candidate Paul Wilson, Republican, is running uncontested for recorder.
