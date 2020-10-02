Miami County Commissioner District 2
Republican
Name: Brenda Meadows Weaver
Age: 69
Occupation: Retired public servant
City of residence: Peru
Family: Husband, Terry Weaver; four children, Dean (deceased), Monica Senk, Carla Weaver and Myles Weaver; 11 grandchildren; and one great granddaughter
Qualifications: 29 years serving the citizens of Miami County as Miami County Recorder and Miami County Auditor. As auditor, I served 8 years as the secretary of the board of commissioners and county council. I know what the duties of the commissioners are.
What new programs or projects, if any, would you work to implement as a county commissioner?
I know that COVID-19 has effected the county budgets. I believe programs could be looked at for the future, but right now we should err on the side of caution and not spend outside of budgets.
What is the biggest issue facing Miami County, and what would you do to address it?
COVID-19. Trying to keep our people safe and well. Dr. Redmon has laid out protocols for employees to social distance, wear masks and wash hands frequently. The county employees are our most valuable asset.
Democrat
Name: Jason Bowman
Age: 44
Occupation: Owner/Operator at Bowman’s Towing & Heavy Recovery
City of residence: Peru
Family: In a relationship with Kaylynn Cataldo, and we have a combined family of Ethan, Rylee, Shaylynn, Cali and Ryker.
Qualifications: I have owned my own business Bowman’s Towing & Heavy Recovery for over 20 years and have expanded my business over that time to two shops. I have served on the City of Peru Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals, the Miami County Plan/Building Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals, which I served as president for both for several years, and was asked to take the City Council seat of Mrs. Phyllis Torrence when she passed away. While serving on the Miami County Plan/Building Commission, I was afforded the opportunity of assisting in the current Comprehensive Plan which also includes some proposed plans for the U.S. 31 Corridor and helped to rewrite the 2018 Wind Energy Conversion Systems (Wind Farm) Ordinance. I also served on the Tax Abatement Board.
What new programs or projects, if any, would you work to implement as a county commissioner?
I would like to see some type of program to assist the county residents in getting training in the fields that would be required to attract the factories and industrial type jobs in our county, some types of family entertainment geared towards the whole family that isn’t too expensive, and possibly a program to help people in recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.
What is the biggest issue facing Miami County, and what would you do to address it?
I think the biggest issue facing Miami County is a lack of good paying jobs and businesses, which go hand in hand. If elected I would work with my constituents, Economic Development, the other commissioners, council members, the Chamber of Commerce, and the other elected officials from the towns within our community to move towards a goal of attracting industry, both factory and retail, to our county. I would also work with the existing businesses and the small business owners to find ways to help keep them going.
Miami County Council At-Large
Republican
Name: Sandy Chittum
Age: 61
Occupation: President, Miami County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau
City of residence: Peru
Family: Two labs, Harley and Lilly
Qualifications: Community involvement, strong business relationships and a passion for Miami County!
What is the biggest issue facing Miami County, and how would you use your council seat to address it, if elected?
I like to ask, “How can we continue to make Miami County the best it can be?” The answer is, work together, continue building strong relationships with your businesses and your community and keep that positive attitude going. Don’t focus on issues but focus on how we can keep moving forward and continue to focus on our county budget, yet still build a strong community for our families and businesses. We have so much to offer and we have such a great community, that even through the hard times, we have become stronger.
What kind of projects or initiatives would you support and advocate for as a member of council?
I am always open and willing to support all projects or plans that benefit our businesses and community. I am involved, I participate and I believe in our community and will always be willing to help build and strengthen our county.
Republican candidates John Donaldson and David Sailors did not respond to the questionnaire.
Democrat
Name: Charles A. Wagner
Age: 72
Occupation: Former Peru City Library Director, twenty-five-year army reservist. Now retired. Retired.
City of residence: Peru
Family: Wife, two daughters, four granddaughters
Qualifications: I worked with budgets for 41 years in my employment, and hold offices on the Peru Community School Board, the Wabash Career Center, and the Peru Housing Administration with an experience in federal and local/state/federal budgeting.
What is the biggest issue facing Miami County, and how would you use your council seat to address it, if elected?
Lack of paying jobs. Our school offers dual credits, a high-quality education, and the Wabash Career Center offers dual credits and certificates leading to real jobs. A quality education for our youth is an opportunity to obtain quality employment. As with Howard County, the biggest disappointment is lack of jobs which can adequately support a family. Attracting such employers is an arduous task for our economic development corporation. That is their job and it is the county’s job to assist and support these efforts.
What kind of projects or initiatives would you support and advocate for as a member of council?
Simple things like put a light at the fairgrounds/jail corner. Just flat out replace the elevator at the courthouse. Establish one public library for the county with one tax rate and reciprocal agreements with adjacent libraries. No more tax giveaways to private clubs. Good zoning which will protect our air and water from additional CAFOs. Equitable tax rates for the property owners of Peru. (For instance, as a minor example, Peru taxes fund the Peru police department and the Sheriff’s department and Peru street maintenance and county road maintenance.). No one has ever been elected to represent Peru. Take the no guns sign off the courthouse door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.