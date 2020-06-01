Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 2 is primary election day in Indiana.
More than a dozen voting centers will be opened from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for county residents who would like to vote in person. They are:
- Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St.
- Greentown Lions Club, 4-H Fairgrounds.
- Reach aka First Assembly of God Church, 1520 N. Apperson Way.
- Good Shepherd Church, 121 Sante Fe Blvd.
- Indiana Wesleyan, 1916 E. Markland Ave.
- Ivy Tech Community College, Health Professions Center Hingst Hall, 1815 E. Morgan St.
- Kokomo High School, 2501 S. Berkley Road.
- Maple Crest School, 2727 S. Washington St.
- Northview aka Oakbrook Church, 3409 S. 200 West.
- Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St.
- Senior Citizens Center, 721 W. Superior St.
- Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North.
- Kokomo South Library, 1755 E. Center Road.
- Titan Annex, 3794 E. 300 South.
- UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St.
Earlier this month, the Howard County Election Board approved sanitization policies for its voting centers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Per the plan, the board will provide poll workers with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), including masks, face shields, gloves and cleaning supplies.
Howard County Clerk Debbie Stewart said poll workers will be instructed to clean each voting booth after it is used.
Hand sanitizer stations will be placed near the entrance of the vote centers. Voters can also keep the pen they use.
Election board members stressed that the PPE is for poll workers only. Voters are recommended to wear their own masks or face coverings, though not required.
Vote centers will also be deep cleaned before each day of voting.
Because of the pandemic, mail-in voting was highly encouraged this election and was opened to every resident, not just ones that would be out-of-state, are over 65-years-old or fit any of the other approved reasons in Indiana.
And based on numbers given to the Tribune by the Howard County Clerk’s office, a lot of county residents expressed their desire to mail in their ballot. The clerk’s office received 4,394 absentee applications, according to Stewart. If you received an absentee ballot, you have until noon Tuesday to send it back to the clerk’s office to have it counted.
Ballots cast early are placed in envelopes and transported to the Courthouse the next morning, where they are put in a locked cabinet and opened on Election Day,
Ballots are held overnight at the Government Center or voter centers and go through a process of sealed boxes and locked rooms that later includes verification from both parties.
Also, a report is run each day to ensure each ballot is accounted for.
The only contested race locally is the Republican county council at-large primary. Five GOP candidates - Daryl Maple, James Papacek, Martha Lake, Gena Martin and Tom Trine - are vying for three at-large seats.
