TIPTON — With Election Day across America just a few short weeks away, Tipton County election officials have confirmed the county’s polling locations and times.
Indiana’s early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 6, and any registered Tipton voter can do so Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then again from 1-4 p.m.
During the last two Saturdays of October — the 24th and 31st — the open voting hours will last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early voting is located inside the Commissioner’s Room in the second floor of the Tipton County Courthouse.
And on Election Day itself, Tuesday, Nov. 3, Tipton County residents can vote in-person at one of 12 polling locations.
Those locations are as follows:
• City Street Department Garage, 500 Green St., Tipton
• Tipton County Public Library, 127 E. Madison St., Tipton
• Tipton Lions Club, 1003 N. East St., Tipton
• Tipton American Legion, 129 N. Independence St., Tipton
• Cicero Township Volunteer Fire Department, 750 Development Drive, Tipton
• Tipton County 4-H Building, 1200 S. Main St. (Indiana 19 South), Tipton
• Sharpsville Fire Barn, 158 W. Vine St., Sharpsville
• Madison Township Fire Barn, 3389 E. 150 S., Hobbs
• Windfall Community Center, 210 S. Independence St., Windfall
• Liberty Baptist Church, 3530 N. 1000 W., Kempton
• Normanda Christian Church, 8019 W. Division Road, Tipton
• Kempton Christian Church, 202 W. Washington St., Kempton
Tipton County residents this year are faced with a hotly contested race for County Council at Large, with five candidates vying for three seats.
On the Republican ticket are Brad Nichols, Kirk D. Retherford and Jim Ashley, while Linda Smeltzer and Chase Meyncke make up the Democratic side.
The ballot also has several other uncontested races, as well, including Thomas R. Lett for Circuit Court Judge; Sheila Hook for County Recorder; Robert Nichols for County Coroner; Tracey B. Powell for County Commissioner, District 2; and Nancy Cline for County Commissioner, District 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.