Democrat Tom Dolezal has been elected as Tipton’s new mayor with 60% of the vote over Republican Brett Curnutt, who garnered 40%.
Dolezal said he appreciates the vote of confidence and is looking forward to the city and county working together. On Tuesday night, he said he is excited to get more people involved in decision-making and described how he hopes to achieve his goal.
“Appointing folks to boards that maybe haven’t been involved in previous decisions and bringing in new folks to discussions and things like that,” he said. “The high school is also an area that we need to focus on, creating more involvement from students and faculty as far as what decisions in the community are made.”
Looking to the future, Dolezal said he’s ready to take on the role as Tipton’s next mayor.
“I’m humbled by the results and I sincerely appreciate the support that’s been demonstrated. … I look forward to the opportunity to serve and work hard to move Tipton forward,” he said.
Dolezal succeeds Republican Don Havens after his decision to not seek re-election.
In Tipton’s only other contested race, Libertarian Nathan Kring defeated Republican and current city Councilman George Ogden 54% to 46% in a race for the District 4 Tiptpn City Council seat. Kring was on a flight to New York and received many congratulatory texts when he landed.
“I was pretty blown away because Tipton has never elected a Libertarian and a lot of people vote straight ticket, so I was ecstatic really,” he said.
Kring said he is excited to be the first Libertarian elected because he thinks it can help open up voters to embrace a third-party option during elections. He, much like Dolezal, is now focused on building strong relationships.
“I’m really looking forward to trying to establish a better relationship with the county,” he said. “I’m looking forward to finally getting Tipton to collaborate county- [and] city-wide.”
As Kring now readies himself to serve Tipton, he expressed gratitude to his opponent.
“I have a lot of respect for George so I thank him deeply for his decades of service to our community,” he said.
