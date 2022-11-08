Some voters walking into the United Auto Workers Local 685 building Wednesday morning were surprised by the line that stretched nearly the length of the building and curled into the gymnasium.
Inside, poll inspector Mitch Brown was preparing for the noon count of voters. Strolling back to the other voting station workers, he told them they had already passed 500 people.
“It’s such an unprecedented turnout for a midterm,” the poll inspector said.
He noted early voting turnout at UAW 685’s office had been larger than usual, as well.
Walking out of the UAW office’s side door, Wanda Hunt said she was headed to a different polling station. The line inside was too long, she said.
Hunt said she usually goes to the UAW 685 building to vote and that it often features short wait times. The polling station’s central location is one of the draws, she said, and likely why it was so busy Tuesday.
“I’m going to vote,” she added. “I’m just gonna go someplace else.”
Brown noted the polling station had seen all walks of life throughout the morning, with a wide variety of ages. There were also a handful of people with mobility issues who had come to the polling station, he added.
On multiple occasions throughout the morning, he had seen several young voters whose parents had brought them out to vote for the first time.
“We’re just trying to have really strong integrity,” Brown said of the voting station, adding that, regardless of who wins the election, “the people will have spoken.”
Devon Hatt and Evvie Mitchem were among the younger voters at UAW 685 on Tuesday morning. The siblings said they had encouraged other young people to vote as well, using social media platforms Instagram and Snapchat to spread the message.
“I think Kokomo definitely needs more diverse voices,” Mitchem said. Her brother agreed, adding the majority of voters at the UAW polling station seemed to belong to a homogeneous demographic.
“For me, a big motivation has been reproductive rights,” Mitchem added. As a young woman, she said, the political issue was of particular interest. She also worried for her brother’s children.
Another voter, Angie Budenz, said she had also felt compelled to cast a vote concerning political issues.
“Not only is it a privilege to do it (vote), but I just don’t like how the country’s being run,” Budenz said, citing a desire for anti-abortion legislation, energy independence and concerns over border security.
“I don’t like that we’re going down a socialist path,” she added.
At Ivy Tech’s Hingst Hall, lines were shorter.
Polling inspector Jeff Kuhn said there had been a steady stream of roughly two people at a time since the polls opened.
Kuhn added he was compelled to work at the voting station out of a “desire to get more politically active” and to “see how the process works.”
Ivy Tech, Kuhn said, has traditionally been one of the least visited polling stations.
“It’s been really good,” Kuhn said. “We haven’t been absolutely swamped. And I’ve got a lot of good people I’m working with.”
Donna VanMeter worked the voting machine at the Carver Community Center. Watching the row of voters standing on the Carver Center’s basketball court, she explained it was her fourth time working at a voting station.
As voters approached, prepared to submit their ballots, she got out of her chair and helped them insert the sheet of paper into the voting machine.
By the end of the day, VanMeter had spent 12 hours in the Carver Center. She said the steady flow of voters had been consistent throughout her time at the voting station.
“It’s neat to see all these people here on voting day,” VanMeter said. She estimated the turnout to be larger than the most recent presidential election.
In total, the Carver Community Center saw 714 voters.
As the clock neared 6 p.m., the line shifted down the basketball court and dwindled to the last few voters.
Ellen Barbary was the last person to get in line before the Carver Center’s doors were locked.
Reflecting on the phrase “every vote counts,” she said, “It does count.”
Although Barbary lives near the Carver Center, she explained she had recently become disabled and was battling a flare-up Tuesday. Still, there was a school board candidate she wanted to vote for.
“I had to come in and get my vote in,” Barbary said, later adding “I think it’s cool to be the last voter.”
