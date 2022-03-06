A major road reconstruction project on the city’s south side is set to begin next month.
The Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety Wednesday awarded a $1.7 million bid to E&B Paving for the “Center Road Construction Project.” The company was the only bidder. The city will pay roughly half of the cost of the project, while the remaining will be paid with the $829K received from the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant program
The reconstruction will include repaving, slightly widening the road to increase its shoulders, removing some hills to improve site distance and improve the road’s drainage from Dixon Road to Indiana 931, Jon Pyke, director of engineering for the city of Kokomo, said.
Pyke told the Tribune last November that, currently, water tends to sit right underneath the road, causing quicker deterioration of Center Road than what would usually happen under normal wear and tear.
The project is expected to begin next month, and the plan is for the road reconstruction to coincide with the trail extension project that’s also planned for that same stretch of road. The trail project is set to be bid out next month.
“I don’t want to tear up the road once and then come back six months later and do it again,” Pyke said.
As previously reported by the Tribune, the new trail will run on the north side of Center Road, starting near 931, until the intersection of Park and Center roads, where users will have to cross southbound to continue on. From Park Road to Dixon Road, the trail will run on the south side of Center Road.
The trail will also be connected to the walking path at Jackson Morrow Park, tying the two paths together. The project will be paid primarily through federal funds from the Federal Transit Administration, with the city chipping in 20% of whatever the cost ends up being.
