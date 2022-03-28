A Kokomo woman was killed early Monday morning after a fire at an apartment complex on the city's north side.
Glenda A. Newton, 69, died as a result of the fire at Summerset Apartments, 2978 Heritage Drive, according to a Howard County Coroner's Office media release. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
No other injuries were reported, the release added.
Firefighters first arrived on scene a little before 3 a.m. Monday, and Kokomo Fire Department Chief Chris Frazier said that the complex was fully engulfed when he arrived shortly after the first responders.
Frazier added that the flames appeared to be coming from the roof area of the structure, and he also estimated that — due to extensive damage — around 20 to 30 people are currently displaced.
Fire investigators have not yet completed the report into the incident, according to Frazier, and the fire remains under investigation at this time.
Monday's fire is the second such incident in the last four years at Summerset Apartments.
No one was reported seriously injured when another fire damaged part of the apartment complex in April 2018.
That fire, which also displaced several residents, appeared to originate from a ground floor apartment before extending up and through the roof, per a Tribune article from shortly after the incident occurred.
Anyone with additional information on Monday's incident is asked to contact KFD at 765-457-2636.
