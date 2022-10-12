More than 100 acres adjacent to where the Samsung SDI and Stellantis joint venture EV battery plant will be located is being targeted for complementary suppliers and as the possible new location for an industrial park.
A rezoning request for 108.56 acres across nine parcels from agricultural/rural residential and low intensity industrial to high intensity industrial/heavy manufacturing received a unanimous favorable recommendation from the Kokomo Plan Commission Tuesday night. The rezoning request now heads to the Kokomo City Council for approval or disapproval.
The 108 acres in question is mostly next to and around Touby Pike, north of County Road 200 North and west of U.S. 31.
The request comes from the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, who’s president and CEO Charlie Sparks made clear the intentions behind the request were to accommodate potential future suppliers to complement the EV battery plant and potentially as the new site for a city industrial park.
“This is more opportunity to establish ourselves as a community to promote economic development related to the StarPlus Energy project — the joint-venture project,” Sparks said. “So we’ve identified about 100 acres here we would like to have rezoned to help us accommodate opportunities with potential suppliers and also perhaps to develop a community industrial park.”
Late last year, the city of Kokomo, Howard County government and the Alliance allocated $2.6 million to purchase 142 acres just southeast of the Kokomo Engine Plant to serve as the city’s industrial park.
That plan was happily thrown out the window when Stellantis and Samsung SDI announced in May a $2.5 billion EV battery plant that would be located on not only the 143 acres but an additional 150 acres just east of it.
City officials at the time said they’d begin their search for new land for an industrial park, and now, it seems they’ve found it. How much, or if, the city will contribute to purchasing the land is yet to be determined.
“It’s all in flux right now so we’re trying to figure out logistically how we’re going to proceed, whether we’re going to proceed,” City Attorney TJ Rethlake said about the city’s involvement in potential financial commitments. “We still have due diligence we need to do. Everything is pretty preliminary right now.”
Rethlake added that a petition for voluntary annexation of the 108 acres into the city has been filed and will soon proceed through the City Council.
If a purchase is eventually made of the land for automobile suppliers or for an industrial park, the Alliance will initially own land.
While city and economic development officials have moved quickly to expand the scope of a heavy industrial or manufacturing center on what may soon be the city’s far northeast side, some residents in the area are speaking out against it.
A handful of homeowners in the area spoke at Tuesday’s plan commission meeting, expressing various concerns over the proposed rezoning and future plans for what is currently farmland. Their concerns ranged from potential negative environmental impact to the loss of the rural atmosphere.
“If you want to live next to an industrial area, that’s fine, you can buy right in there, but I don’t want them around me,” said Jack Gallaher, who lives on County Road 200 North. “They’re close enough now. I moved away from stuff like that. I moved away from the Continental Steel mill, that mess over there, to get away and get some fresh air and water.”
Charlotte Hood, who also lives on County Road 200 North, said her main concern is the potential negative impact on water quality and lamented the idea of maybe having to sell her house.
“We just got the place paid off, and at 73-years-old, I don’t even want to think about moving again,” Hood said. “I’m planning on dying there. My husband’s ashes are there. My daughter’s ashes are there. My grandson’s ashes are there.”
