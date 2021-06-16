Seainna Winner was the youngest competitor to make the Top 10 at the 2019 Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen competition when she was named third-runner up at 14 years old.
Two years later, Winner is trying to win the whole thing.
Winner will begin competition today for the title of Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen 2021.
An International Baccalaureate student at Kokomo High School, Winner, 16, won the Elkhart County teen competition to advance to the state contest. Unlike the Miss Indiana local pageants, teens do not need to be from the host county to compete.
Miss Indiana and its teen counterpart are the state preliminary pageants to the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen contests.
Winner said she was drawn to the pageant for its scholarships. Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen winner receives $4,000 in scholarships, according to its website, and runner-ups receive a lesser amount. Colleges and universities in Indiana also award scholarships to those who win the title.
Winner got to shadow her older sister, who also competed in the teen contest and made it to state.
“I knew that once I was eligible, that was something I wanted to do,” she said.
Teen contestants perform a fitness routine, are judged in evening wear and answer a question about their social impact initiative. There is also a talent recital.
Winner’s social impact initiative is “Let’s talk Heart to Heart” and centers around heart condition awareness.
Winner talks and comforts parents at Riley Hospital for Children whose children have been diagnosed with transposition of the great arteries, a rare heart defect where the two main arteries of the heart are reversed.
This condition changes how the heart pumps blood through the body. Transposition of the great arteries causes oxygen-deficient blood to be pumped to the rest of the body and poses series complications or death.
Winner was born with the condition. A 12-hour surgery when she was 7 days old saved her life. Winner said she was one of three people in the world with the condition when she was born.
The teen said she talks with parents and gives them hope for their child’s future. She’s a living example of what one can overcome and go on to do, such as participate in competitive dance, be a varsity cheerleader, teach dance classes and compete at a state pageant.
“My goal is to give hope to those parents at Riley,” Winner said.
Winner’s plans after high school follow the same theme. She wants to be a nurse practitioner, maybe at Riley.
For the talent portion, Winner will sing Adele’s “Make You Feel My Love.”
Preliminary competitions begin today with interviews by the judges. Finals are Saturday.
Winner said mental preparation is key, as is being yourself.
“One you get the mentality that all you can do is be yourself … it makes it easier to tone things down,” she said.
There were no Miss America competitions last year because of the pandemic. Organizers and contestants alike are happy to be back.
“We haven’t had much going on in the last year, so we’re pretty excited to get together for the first time in a while,” said Marni Lemons, public relations director for Miss Indiana.
Winner said state competition week is a chance to bond with other contestants. By the end of the week, new friendships are made.
“I love it so much,” Winner said. “It’s so different than pageant stereotypes. It’s definitely the best week of the year for us.”
Winner said contestants who have placed before and returned can feel pressure, but she’s not sweating it.
“I’m leaving it all to God,” she said. “I’m going to do the best that I can do.”
Lemons said tickets are limited due to COVID-19 protocols. However, a livestream will be available for each night of the competition. Information on how to tune in can be viewed at MissIndiana.org.
Friends and family can vote to help put their favorite contestants in the finals by visiting Vote.MissIndiana.org. Each vote costs $1 and the Top 10 will advance to Saturday night.
