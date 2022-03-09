A 172-unit single-story apartment community aimed at young professionals and empty nesters is being targeted for the city’s far southeast side.
Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods, an Ohio-based company with 13,000 apartments across 10 states, wants to bring the “maintenance-free convenience of an apartment with a genuine feel of home” to 24 acres located just north of Walnut Creek Apartments and east of Brooke Road.
The community would include 32 buildings and 172 separate apartments, according to a concept plan presented at Tuesday’s Kokomo Plan Commission meeting.
The company is seeking to rezone about eight acres of the total 24 acres the development would sit on from R2 medium density residential and M1 low density multi-family residential to M2 general multifamily residential that is not already zoned M2. The other 15.6 acres are already zoned M2. The Plan Commission voted unanimously to give a favorable recommendation, sending the request to the Kokomo City Council, who will vote on the rezoning request at a later date.
The apartments would range in size from 1,294 square feet to 1,620 square feet, depending on what layout the apartment is. All apartments would be open-concept, two-bedroom, two-bath, with a den space, a two-car garage, a driveway, private back patio space, large windows, washer and dryer hookups, energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, granite kitchen countertops and no steps or stairs.
Rent would be between $1,500-$2,000 a month. The community would also have 24/7 on-site management, a full-time maintenance person and private trash pickup. The roads in the community would be privately owned and maintained by Redwood.
Robert Dyer, principal for Asset Advantage LLC and who was representing Redwood at Tuesday’s meeting, said the company’s average age for its residents is 51 years old and that the company largely attracts young professionals with no kids and older, empty nesters who may be having trouble maintaining their home.
“We always try to create an apartment neighborhood where residents can experience all the comforts of home but without the hassles and anxiety and stress created by homeownership,” Dyer said. “We believe that there are a significant number of folks living here (in Kokomo) today that, as they age, their homes are becoming too much for them … and they have to stay in a home longer than they want. We’re going to provide an option for those folks.”
Dyer said after the meeting that construction is expected to begin next year if the project receives the necessary governmental approvals. That includes, along with the rezoning, approval of a site development plan from the Plan Commission.
The concept plan shows two entrances off of Brooke Road (also known as County Road South 150 East) and a retention pond with a fountain in the middle of the community. The specifics of the development, however, are subject to change as a formal development plan is tweaked by both the developer and city of Kokomo.
Jon Pyke, director of the city’s Engineering Department, said Tuesday that the city will be requiring road improvements to Brooke Road, which currently does not have curb and gutters on its east side.
