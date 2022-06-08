A $1 million project to help with a flooding issue affecting the Windwood Park residential subdivision just west of the city of Kokomo is being considered by the Howard County Drainage Board.
According to plans presented by the engineering firm Butler Fairman & Seufert to the board Monday, the drain reconstruction and installation of a water and sediment control basin (WASCoB) to help alleviate major flooding issues homeowners in the subdivision experience during heavy rains will cost an estimated $1,023,771.
Usually, the property owners would be on the hook to pay most, if not all, of the cost through a special tax assessment. For this specific project, though, the county has allocated $740,000 of American Rescue Plan funds, leaving property owners on the hook for the remaining $283,771 to be paid over a five-year period.
A public hearing for the proposed project is set for 5 p.m. July 28 in room 332 of the Howard County Administration Center. Ultimately, the drainage board will vote on whether or not to move forward with the project proposal.
Specifically, the project calls for installing larger drain tiles — around 4,612 feet of tile (roughly half of the drainage tile in the subdivision) ranging in size from 12 to 24 inches — and installing a WASCoB just north the subdivision to stop sediment and slow some of the stormwater from entering the subdivision.
“I think this is a good plan that they’ve put together,” said Dave Duncan, county surveyor.
The Windwood Park subdivision regularly floods, and it’s not uncommon for there to be streams of water flowing through the subdivision during or after rainfall.
The proposed project is rated to accommodate a five-year rainstorm. That will be an improvement compared to what the existing drainage tiles are rated for, officials say.
“You’re going to see a tremendous decrease in the whitewater rapids canoeing that occurs today in an inch-and-a-half rain event,” said Greg Lake, county stormwater district administrator.
Lake said that the county considered a similar project in the ‘80s, but it failed due to property owner backlash over its cost. County officials are hoping the infusion of federal ARP will subsidize the project enough that property owners will largely be in favor of the project.
