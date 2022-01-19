Third House 03.jpg

State Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, speaks March 5, 2021, about the state fiscal situation.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

The first Third House session of 2022 is set for Friday.

The forum, hosted by the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday and will be virtual over Zoom and Facebook Live.

The following state legislators have been invited to attend:

  • Mike Karickhoff, House District 30
  • Heath VanNatter, House District 38
  • Stacey Donato, Senate District 18
  • Jim Buck, Senate District 21

The virtual session provides a forum for chamber and community members to discuss pending legislation in the Indiana General Assembly with their elected representatives.

To watch the event on Facebook Live, visit facebook.com/kokomochamber. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Eh7BhvYgQ56A-0uGoAjIAw.

  • Meeting ID: 812 5936 3648
  • Passcode: 497870

Friday’s Third House session will be the first of three. The second Third House session will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. Feb. 18. The third and final Third House session will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16. The location for those sessions will be announced at a later date.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you