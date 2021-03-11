Police have arrested two teenagers they believe were connected to recent fights at Foster Park.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, police were dispatched to Foster Park just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a possible fight.
Upon arrival, they located Jamal Hindarish, 18, who was bleeding from his mouth, the release noted.
During the investigation, Hindarish was arrested and transported to the Howard County Jail on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
In that same proximity, officers also located a 16-year-old with a firearm, the release indicated, and that juvenile was transported to Kinsey Youth Center on a preliminary charge of possession of a handgun without a permit.
The charges are the latest in a string of recent physical altercations that have taken place inside Foster Park involving large groups of juveniles.
On Wednesday evening, KPD publicly addressed the violence, warning in part that if you choose to participate in such behavior, you will be held accountable.
Earlier this week, it is believed that a large fight broke out among juveniles and possibly some adults near the Foster Park tennis courts.
A video clip — obtained by KPD — of that fight appeared at one point to show several individuals kicking and punching an unidentified male until he needed help standing up.
The recent violence has caused KPD to step up patrol in all parks throughout the city of Kokomo.
If you have any information about the recent incidents at Foster Park, you are urged to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
