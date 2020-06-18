Local organizations are holding events on Friday to celebrate Juneteenth.
Juneteenth, which is June 19, celebrates June 19, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger read federal orders that all previously enslaved people in Texas were free, according to the Official Juneteenth World Wide Celebration website, junteenth.com.
The Kokomo Housing Authority (KHA) will be holding an event from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at Garden Square, 800 E. Hoffer St. The event will celebrate black-owned businesses, organizations and more. The free event will have a live DJ and free food and drinks.
Organizations and businesses that will participate include Bind Café, Carver Community Center, Beyond Barcodes Bookstore, Honey’s Homemade Lemonade, Hometeam Ice Cream, DJ Pugh, Community Howard, Four County, Bona Vista, Project Access, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, SCAN and more.
“It’s very much a celebration,” KHA CEO/executive director Derick Steele said. “There will be a DJ, ... there will be lemonade and ice cream. It’s just very much a celebratory event for us.”
The decision to organize and host the event was last minute. Steele said he brought up the idea on Monday morning.
“It was a moment of feeling frustrated that there wasn’t more I could do in that moment, and I thought, ‘Well, why can’t I do more?’” he said. “We have a population here that could really use the support and appreciation of Juneteenth.
“Well, what can we do? We can pool these resources we have and bring everyone together to celebrate Juneteenth, and support the community.”
Social distancing will be strongly encouraged, and there will be approximately 300 masks available for anyone who forgot theirs at home, Steele said.
‘BREAK THE CHAIN’
And there’s another Juneteenth celebration happening over at Foster Park on Friday afternoon too.
Organizer Sharmaine Webb said she had been planning the “Break the Chain” event for several months, but the recent peaceful protests in Kokomo solidified the need to have the celebration this year, she said.
“We had those [protests], and they were very successful,” Webb said, “so we decided to have the Juneteenth event on June 19 at the park. Everyone is welcome too, and we’re going to celebrate and honor black entrepreneurs, black businesses and black culture.”
Like the Juneteenth event at Garden Square, “Break the Chain” is also going to have several local vendors on scene selling everything clothes to food, Webb added.
“We want it all,” she said. “We want the food. We want the dancing. We want the poetry. … And we want people to come out, have a great time and get to experience all of that.”
Foster Park’s “Break the Chain” event is free to attend and will run Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21.
Hours are from 2-8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, and 2-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.