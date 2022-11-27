A $2 million winning lottery ticket bought in Russiaville has not been claimed and is nearing its expiration date.
A winning lotter ticket purchased in June 18 at McClure Oil, 670 E. Main St., Russiaville, will expire on Dec. 15 if not claimed by then, according to a press release from the Hoosier Lottery.
The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office, located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.
All Hoosier Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.
The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 18 are: 10-19-40-45-58 with the Powerball of 25.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
Those buying Powerball tickets in Howard County have had some luck this year.
Also in June, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Village Pantry, located on East Morgan Street in Kokomo. That entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in the June 13 estimated $243 million jackpot drawing.
Earlier this month, a $200,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1, located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. after matching four of the five chosen numbers.
