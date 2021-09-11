Brittany Powell was in the middle of a history test when her teacher told the entire class to put their pencils down.
“We’re watching the news,” her teacher said as they flipped on the TV.
Powell, then an eighth grader, watched with the rest of her class as United Airlines Flight 175 struck the World Trade Center’s South Tower.
“I just remember being like, ‘This is crazy,’” Powell said.
Twenty years later, teachers and former students still remember being in the classroom as the events were unfolding in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
Phyllis Warnock was a fourth-grade teacher at Eastern in 2001.
Another teacher told her the country was under attack, but “At that time, that’s all we knew,” Warnock said.
One of Warnock’s students had a father who was a pilot for American Airlines who had left for work that morning. The student was scared, but her mom called the school to let them know her dad’s flight had been grounded.
Teachers tried to keep the day as normal as possible, even though the school was on lockdown.
“We had never had lockdown,” Warnock said. “I didn’t know what that meant.”
One parent did come and pick their child up. Warnock remembers the girl crying when she left, which left the rest of the class uneasy.
But the day went on.
“I’ve had other days that were less normal,” Warnock said.
Marianne Christie’s afternoon kindergarten class at Lafayette Park was half empty.
The school day went on, as normally as it could, Christie recalled, though it wasn’t easy.
“It was hard to hold my emotions that day, especially when my kids called,” she said.
Christie had a daughter in high school and her husband was a high school teacher.
‘Everyone just wanted to touch base,” she said. “It was so unnerving. I think we all need to know we were okay.”
Josh Roller saw the events unfold on the classroom TV as a first grader. Roller’s dad was a Marine and mechanical technician who worked on airplanes.
“I remember thinking, ‘Is my dad flying today?” he said.
That night, Roller played with his toy planes while his dad watched the news.
“I knew of war, and knew it was bad,” he said. “Maybe it’s heavy thing for a 7 year old, but I asked my dad if we were going to war.”
Jordyn Hall, a fourth grader at Western at the time, said indoor recess became the norm for awhile.
“They didn’t let anyone outside,” she said.
Hall remembers seeing teachers visibly upset and crying. Teachers tried to keep the following school days as routine as possible, but students were curious, they had a questions.
Hall, now a second-grade aide at Western, said her teachers talked about American pride and patriotism.
“I think that should be talked about,” she said.
Linda Flodder tried to keep her seventh-grade physical education class busy at Lafayette Park Middle School. Her health class, on the other hand, wanted to talk.
“They have enough wisdom to understand what’s going,” Flodder said. “Everyone was scared.”
Flodder said class discussion centered around character values, responsibility and doing the right thing.
“I don’t know if I talked about terrorism because that wasn’t even a term,” she said. “It was all foreign to everybody.”
Christie said many of her students thought the attacks were still happening because of the replays on the news.
“I found it kind of weird that I was the first adult to tell them, no that wasn’t happening,” she said. “That probably relieved their anxiety.
“With them it was critical to let them know they were in a safe place,” Christie continued. “My main job was to keep their minds at ease.”
Today, Powell is back in the classroom teaching second grade at Western.
On Friday, Powell’s students listened to “Fireboat: The Heroic Adventures of the John J. Harvey.”
Written in 2002, the children’s book is about a New York City Fire Department fireboat that was brought out of retirement to assist firefighters at Ground Zero. Crews aboard the boat brought water from the Hudson River to the World Trade Center site. “Fireboat” also talks about the rebuild efforts after the attack
Powell, in her second full year of teaching, said 9/11 lessons focus on those who helped.
The class also viewed pictures of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.
One of the main questions students have is the same question so many had 20 years ago – why?
Powell said she tries to put it in their terms. There is plenty of time when they’re older to learn about the more graphic details.
