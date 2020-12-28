As the novel coronavirus made its landfall in the United States and as local and state governments began to issue their lockdowns, people flocked to news outlets to find out about the virus and how their life would change.
Howard County residents were no different.
Four of the top five read stories on the Tribune’s website in 2020 are COVID-19 related. They are:
1. Howard County bars sales of nonessential items at essential businesses
Howard County was one of the first counties in the state to institute a strict lockdown early on in the pandemic, but it was the commissioners’ ban of the sale of items deemed “nonessential” at businesses deemed “essential” that was the most controversial.
The policy was first implemented on March 28, and its aim was to prohibit people from lingering in open businesses.
Nonessential items included jewelry; furniture; home and lawn decor; toys and games; carpets; rugs and flooring; nonemergency appliances; music; books and magazines; craft and art supplies; paint; and entertainment electronics, the ordinance indicates.
At the time, the commissioners noted that there had been reports from store employees who have witnessed customers congregating in the store because they are “bored at home and come to the store to browse and buy only nonessential goods.”
The ordinance also stated: “This is not fair to the businesses that have closed in compliance with the County’s orders.”
The new orders made statewide news and created anger and confusion among residents. Less than a week of implementation, the commissioners rescinded the order, with Commissioner Paul Wyman admitting the policy was “badly communicated” and “horribly handled.”
2. Fiat Chrysler, General Motors to temporarily shut down all US plants
It turns out that when the county’s top employer temporarily shuts down its plants, a lot of people want to read about it.
Detroit’s Big Three automakers Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Co. and General Motors agreed on March 18 to temporarily shut down operations at all North American factories due to worker fears about the coronavirus.
The move by General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Ford idled about 150,000 auto workers. Calls for the plant closures increased each day in March as auto workers across the country tested positive for COVID19.
3. FCA to implement major safety measures for workers
Less than a month after closing down plants, FCA was in the midst of planning a “new normal” for its employees when they returned to work.
Changes included: workers being required to wear masks take their temperature every day, two hours prior to coming to work, to ensure they don’t have a fever, employees filling out a health screening questionnaire every day, answering whether they have experienced a fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhea or had difficulty breathing in the last 14 days, whether they have traveled by airplane in the last 14 days, if they had been in close contact with a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19, or someone waiting on test results and if workers have been quarantined in the last 14 days.
It wouldn’t be until mid-May nearly two months after initially closing would local FCA plants reopen with new cleaning and social distancing procedures in place.
4. 2 dead in Greentown murder, suicide
On January 13, according to police, Timothy W. Glassburn, of Converse, drove to Casey’s General Store in Greentown. Kimberly Butler Wilson, of Sweetser, soon followed.
Police believe Glassburn then parked his vehicle next to Butler Wilson’s, got into her vehicle, and argument ensued and Glassburn then shot her sometime over the next several minutes before turning the gun on himself.
The murder-suicide rocked the small town. Families of the two, told Fox59 Glassburn and Butler Wilson were dating and had lived together but had recently broken up.
5. Howard County resident tests positive for COVID19
Howard County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was big news.
The case was reported on March 11 and was the 10th confirmed case of the virus in Indiana at the time. It was later revealed that Kokomo Transmission Plant worker Jeff Bagby was the county’s first confirmed COVID-19 case.
Bagby would also be the county’s first reported death attributed to the virus.
Bagby graduated from Western High School in 1978 and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in math and science from Judson Baptist College in 1983. He had worked as a quality engineer at the Chrysler Kokomo Transmission Plant since 1985.
His wife, Chris Bagby, said in a press release released earlier this year, she fully supports the restrictions put in place by the county.
“We need to be mindful of those in the community serving others, be it in the medical field, law enforcement or other establishments,” she said. “By all means, please stay home. Our family and friends understand all too well the devastating effects of this horrible virus.”
Since the county’s first reported COVID case, there have been 6,389 total cases reported and 112 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
