Moore’s Pies closes, then reopens under new ownership
For a while it looked as if one of the Kokomo’s most beloved and longest-lasting restaurant was going to be no more.
In September, then owner of Moore’s Pies Shop Gregg Lucas told the Tribune he was closing the restaurant due to revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The cancelation of dozens of fundraisers, holidays sales and special events hurt the business bad, and Lucas didn’t see the tides turning soon enough to make it worth keeping the business open.
“Those [fundraisers] carried us,” Lucas said at the time.
The outpour of support for the business was large. The business’ Facebook post announcing the closure garnered thousands of shares and more than 100 comments of fans expressing their sadness.
It wouldn’t be the end of the story for Moore’s Pie, though.
Less than two months later, Julie and Bruce Hanke bought the business, giving hope that the business operates for decades to come.
“I grew up knowing Moore’s Pies, and I just couldn’t see no one reopening it,” she said. “It’s a mainstay in Kokomo.”
Martino’s for sale
Martino’s Italian Villa, one of Kokomo’s most well-known and well-liked restaurants, is for sale.
The business was listed for just over $1.3 million in October and, as of Sunday, is still for sale.
“Here is your chance to own the legendary Martino’s Italian Villa Restaurant!,” reads the listing. “This beloved business comes with the building, equipment and all of the closely-guarded recipes that has made it famous for 59 years. The family is willing to stay on to train and share the recipes to ensure a smooth transition for the new owners and customers alike!”
In a brief interview with the Tribune, Angela Martino and her son Mike Martino said the family had been mulling putting the business up for sale for a couple of years now since both are not getting any younger.
“We don’t have any more family members to pass it down to,” Mike Martino said. “And as we get older, the last thing you want to see is something happen to one of us and we can’t continue. The only way for succession is to sell it so the recipes and the restaurant can keep going for the community.
“Like I’ve been telling people, my heart doesn’t want to, but my mind and body say something else.”
Angela Martino and her late husband Frank’s various restaurants have been a staple of the Kokomo restaurant scene for 58 years.
Tin Man now a Sun King location
The Indianapolis-based and second largest brewery in Indiana Sun King Brewery bought a minority stake in Amanda Lewton’s Kokomo Brewing Company this past summer, transforming what residents knew as Tin Man to now Sun King Kokomo.
Both Sun King co-founders Clay Robinson and Dave Colt and Lewton said the partnership is a natural evolution of an already friendly relationship.
“Her and her team run a really great shop,” Colt told the Tribune in July. “Her vibe is copacetic with our vibe and the way we think about beer, presenting it, guest interaction – just the whole nine yards.”
While the beers and decor have changed, the atmosphere that made the tap room a popular destination, has not.
“I feel like we’ve created something really special here, and it’s not just me, it’s my team, and they see my vision and they fulfill it,” Newton said. “We don’t want to change any of that because that’s our heart, that’s our soul. We want to continue to serve the community, and this gives us a chance to have a little more impact and bring people to this town to see the changes that have happened here.”
City, county governments offer forgivable loan programs
Amidst the heart of the pandemic lockdown and business shutdown, both the city of Kokomo and the Howard County government offered up to $5,000 in forgivable loans for eligible businesses to help pay for rent, mortgage, utilities and other business expenses.
The programs cost a combined $1.25 million and helped 250 local businesses.
“We’ve heard that a lot of them are struggling,” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said. “We want to give them some help, and this will be a small splash of cash to do that.”
Both governments received reimbursements for their forgivable loans programs through the CARES Act.
Stoney’s inks deal with Kroger
Two years ago, Adam Neher opened his pizza restaurant Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co. selling his handmade sourdough crust pizza. In just two years time, it has become one of the most popular and well-reviewed pizza joint in town.
But that wasn’t enough.
After some convincing from fellow sourdough lover Tim Hagmaier, Neher began using his scrap sourdough to make bread and sold it at his restaurant and selling it in local stores, including Sunspot Market’s Kokomo and West Lafayette locations and The Market Store & Cafe downtown.
But the small business made a big deal this summer to sell its bread at the two Kokomo Kroger locations, becoming perhaps the only local business to have a product on the shelves of a major grocery chain.
“The moral of it is through persistence and determination, you can do anything, man,” Neher said. “I feel such a sense of accomplishment. I’m literally making everything by hand, and it’s amazing to me I convinced my wife on this whole idea a couple years ago. ... She believed in me, and I’ve been making it up on the spot as I go and making it with my hands, and now here I am; I got into a nationally leading grocery store. … I feel a sense of pride for both myself and Kokomo. I hope people can get behind it.”
