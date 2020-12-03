A new city Christmas card has been chosen.
Mayor Tyler Moore announced Thursday that the city’s 2020 Christmas card will feature the art of Emilee Willis, a fourth-grader at Lafayette Park International Elementary School.
Willis’ drawing, a Christmas tree with presents underneath it and the words “Merry Christmas Kokomo 2020” above it, was one of eight finalists. It will grace the cover of approximately 500 cards and be sent across the country, including to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
“I feel like I’m going to cry,” Willis said after winning. “It’s really exciting and surprising that I won.”
Willis said she’s not great at thinking of ideas, so she decided to keep her artwork simple.
The city received around 80 submissions this year. Moore said he had a tough time picking the winner and had to call on the help of three of his staff and his three oldest children.
“The attention to detail they had put into them, it made it hard,” he said.
The seven other finalists, all fourth-graders, were:
- Kensley Johnson, Boulevard STEM Elementary
- Molly Muller, Sycamore International Elementary
- Deshae Barnes, Wallace Elementary School of Integrated Arts
- Rayshaniece McGuire, Pettit Park Elementary Technology Academy
- Maggie Delrymple, Elwood Haynes Elementary
- A'Kiah Benson, Pettit Park Elementary Technology Academy
- De’Markus Jones, Bon Air Elementary Technology Academy
The annual contest, open to all fourth-grade Kokomo School Corporation students, is a long-standing tradition of nearly four decades between the school system and the city.
