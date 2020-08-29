The city of Kokomo’s proposed 2021 budget puts an emphasis on bolstering staffing of the police and fire departments.
The budget, which was moved to a second public hearing Monday night by the city council on a 6-3 vote, includes a total of 92 police officers and 89 firefighters, though officials concede it will be an uphill battle to meet those staffing levels by the end of 2021.
Public safety staffing received a heavy amount of attention during the 2019 municipal elections. Last year, the Kokomo Fraternal Order of Police President Jeramie Dodd said he believed the Kokomo Police Department’s staffing levels created an unsafe workload for the city’s existing officers, and the fire department, too, saying it needed more firefighters.
The issue ushered in almost an entirely new city council and a Republican mayor.
Under the new Tyler Moore administration, both Police Chief Doug Stout and Fire Chief Chris Frazier told the city council they plan on being busy next year hiring.
Police Department
The police department currently has around 80 officers but is expected to lose three to retirement next year. Stout is confident that the department can not only replace the retiring officers but add more to the city’s police force and get as close to the 92 number as possible by the end of 2021.
Currently, the police department has received 35 applicants – up from 21 last fall – with five applicants already passing the training process held this past spring. Stout attributes the increase in applicants, in part, to the recently negotiated contract that puts the starting salary of first-class patrolmen at $59,444 starting next year. By 2023, that number increases to $61,846. The wage currently for the first-class patrolmen is $51,245.
“We haven’t had that number in years,” Stout said about the number of applicants. “The contract, the change in the administration, the change in the council, everything combined is making Kokomo very attractive again.”
The department also plans on ramping up its marketing efforts to attract new officers.
Stout said KPD is working on launching a website focused solely on recruitment and eventually wants to dedicate an officer to recruitment full time. The city, Stout said, is also considering airing a commercial in the Indianapolis market in hopes to attract more applicants from the area and hopefully attract disaffected existing officers.
“If we can get in the 90s, with everything that has happened this year, I will be absolutely tickled to death,” Stout said. “It’s looking very positive with the number of applicants we’re getting ... It’s better than I thought it would be.”
Stout’s ambitions were well-received by the all Republican city council, who ran on and were elected in large part to their vow to increase public safety staffing. Though some remained skeptical that KPD could hire enough officers in 2021 to get to 92 because of the time it takes to train a new officer and the department’s ability to enroll that many officers in next year’s Indiana Police Academy, which accepts a finite amount of prospective officers on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“You train more than five or six, you’re worn out,” Lynn Rudolph, council president and former Kokomo police chief, said. “You got a whole year dealing with them when they’re not at the academy with another officer. You almost reduce the size of the department by pairing them with another officer.
“I’m sure the chief would say we could do it, but I’d be hesitant to go over five or six.”
Where the city can bolster its police department the quickest and easiest is through lateral transfers, meaning hiring officers currently employed by other departments.
“There are other people that don’t go to the academy that we can hire ... so there are people out there who have been in the academy, have been trained,” Councilman Tom Miklik, R-District 6, said.
Notably, the city received funding through the Department of Justice’s COPS grant program that will allow the city to hire up to 10 more entry-level officers over the next three years. The city, though, can only begin using the COPS grant money once they meet the 92 budgeted number.
The COPS grant pays 75% of an officer’s salary and benefits up to $125,000 for three years, with the city contributing 25%. The grant also stipulates the city must keep any officer hired through the grant for at least one more year after the three years of assistance is over.
City Controller Wes Reed said data the new administration is looking at suggests the city’s police force should be 99-100 officers. That would be the department’s highest staffing number since 2015 when the department reported having 98 total officers.
Fire Department
The city’s proposed 2021 allows for three additional firefighters. That’s lower than the seven additional asked for by Fire Chief Frazier.
Council members reduced the number during a budget session so that the total amount in the city’s 2021 General Fund would line up closer to the city’s levied amount of $43,381,066. The Moore administration’s proposed General Fund totaled $45,309,998, an amount Reed said was workable because of the city’s $16 million in reserves, but council members reduced that amount to $44,510,522 after cutting $50,000 in police overtime pay, four asked for firefighters and $250,000 in the fire overtime pay.
Similar to the police department, the fire department is looking to bolster its staffing numbers after years of downsizing. In 2008, the department had 121 firefighters, Frazier said. Now, that number is around 80. Frazier said he’d like to see the department at 100 members eventually, which would allow for the department to have a rescue truck staffed at all times again at Station 2, 508 E Center Road, improving response times to the south side of town. Currently, the department has just one rescue truck, situated at Station 1, 215 W. Superior St.
Increased staffing could also lower how much the department spends on overtime. In 2019, the fire department spent $672,777 in overtime and as of June 30 this year, had spent nearly $300,000.
Spending that amount in overtime wasn’t the case just a few years ago.
Use of overtime exploded in 2018 when the city spent around $545,000 in overtime. In 2017, that amount was just $181,000. Reed attributes that substantial increase in 2018 to the department losing seven firefighters.
The department will have more work cut out for it replacing retirees for the foreseeable future. The department has eight retirements scheduled over the next three years, and there’s probably more in the pipeline because the average age of the department is fairly high.
“I’m 47, and I’m on the younger side,” Frazier said, adding, though, that he’s confident he can find the bodies to replace retirees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.