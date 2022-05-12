Dates for the 2022 Haynes Apperson Festival have been announced.
This year’s festival, which will be held June 30 and July 1-2 in Foster Park, will once again feature music, fireworks and a parade through downtown Kokomo.
“We are excited for this year’s Haynes Apperson Festival,” said Paul Wyman, festival chairman. “We are looking forward to celebrating all that is great about our community and honoring our history and heritage.”
Here Come the Mummies will open the festival June 30. July 1 will feature Jefferson Starship, whose songs include “Miracles,” “Jane” and “Find Your Way Back.” Closing out the festival July 2 is Big Bad VooDoo Daddy.
Local bands Love 4 Zero, Hence The Hero and Rogers Ritual Band will open for this year’s headliners.
“This year’s musical line up is powerful,” Wyman said. “It has a little something for everyone. There is no doubt Foster Park will be rocking once again. We can’t wait to welcome everyone and see people enjoying live concerts in beautiful Foster Park.
“On Saturday night, the fun upbeat music of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will be followed by an incredible fireworks show to honor our country.”
The parade will take place at 2 p.m. July 2 through downtown, Wyman said.
“We love to see all the different cars, floats and people who participate in the parade each year,” he said. “It is a tremendous moment of community pride. We will also have an entire section honoring our veterans and active duty military personnel.”
In addition, the festival will include food vendors, rides, a sports festival and car shows, Wyman said.
For or additional information about the festival, visit haynesappersonfestival.org or the festival’s Facebook page at Haynes Apperson Festival.
