The city of Kokomo’s 2022 proposed budget includes 2% pay raises for city employees and four additional police officers.
The Kokomo City Council unanimously passed the first reading of the 2022 budget last week. The council will now hold a public hearing on the budget at 6 p.m. Monday in the first floor council chambers at City Hall.
As currently presented, the city’s General Fund, its largest fund, totals $47,282,616. Including other non-property taxes and property tax-backed funds — such funds include the parks department, aviation, motor vehicle highway line items and more — the budgetary figure comes to a total of $75,778,718, a 6% increase from 2021 proposed budget.
PAY INCREASE
The city’s 2022 budget is very similar to the 2021 budget, but one major change includes a 2% pay raise for city employees, including non-union ones.
The majority of the city’s employees are a part of one of four unions and as part of the contracts, will be receiving a 2% pay increase. City Controller Wes Reed said the city administration decided to thus give 2% raises to non-union employees as well, including elected officials such as the mayor, clerk and City Council members.
Administrators in the Kokomo Fire Department will be receiving a larger increase.
Reed said the city decided to give administrative positions, such as fire chief, deputy chiefs, battalion chiefs and more for a total of 14 positions, a 4% pay increase next year.
POLICE AND FIRE STAFFING
The city is also upping its budgeted staffing level of its police department. The city’s 2022 budget staffs 96 officers. That’s up from 92 budgeted in 2021.
The increase is thanks to the federal COPS Grant the city received last year. The grant covers 75% of a new officer’s starting salary and benefits up to $125,000 per officer for three years; the city covers the remaining 25%. The grant requires recipients to cover the full cost of salary and benefits for all the new hires through the grant for at least one additional year after the three years are up.
Bolstering the police department has been a top priority for Mayor Tyler Moore’s administration. Since his inauguration in 2020, the city has increased its recruitment efforts through launching a recruitment website, a dedicated recruitment officer, a TV advertisement and negotiating an historic contract with the police union, giving officers a 20% pay raise over three years.
City and police officials say the efforts have led to an increase in applicants and lateral transfers, but the department is still fighting attrition, especially through retirement. As of early August, the city has 83 officers, according to KPD Maj. Brian Seldon. That’s only three more than about a year ago, when the city had 80 officers.
The Moore administration and KPD Chief Doug Stout have said in the past that they eventually want the department to reach 99 to 100 officers.
Budgeted staffing levels in the Kokomo Fire Department for 2022 will remain at 89, the same it was for 2021. The department, however, will receive a new fire engine and rescue truck thanks to a new agreement with Center Township.
Under the agreement approved last year, KFD will provide fire service to the township’s unincorporated areas in exchange for a new rescue truck and $80,000 a year, roughly the cost of one firefighter.
Reed told the Tribune in July that the city will be using the $80,000 each to make payments toward the additional fire engine. The additional rescue truck is expected to be bought by Center Township and up and running this year, while the new fire engine is expected to arrive next year.
