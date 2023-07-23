The 13th class of Howard County Legends will be honored by the Howard County Historical Society next month
The annual Hall of Legends Program will be held at 6 p.m. on August 17 at The Venue at Brookestone, 1201 W. Alto Road. Since its inception in 2010 as the brainchild of Craig Dunn, the Hall of Legends has recognized the accomplishments of 73 notable residents and significant organizations of Howard County.
Past inductees span a broad range of work and contributions, from the arts and humanities to journalism, philanthropy, business, medicine, science and engineering.
Among those included over the past decade have been America’s first female U.S. Marine, the “Father of Modern Optometry,” the creator of Clifford the Big Red Dog, two pioneers of the automobile industry, one of the world’s leading heart surgeons, a country music superstar and an opera singer, three award-winning journalists and multiple educators, among others
This year’s nominees, chosen from a long list of remarkable people with Howard County roots, include:
- Ben Cotner,
- an Emmy-winning Hollywood producer who is now the creative lead for MasterClass
- Dr. Meta Christy,
- born in Kokomo in 1895, she was the first African-American woman to become an osteopathic physician
- Rachel Jenkinsn,
- a Greentown historian, newspaper publisher and political activist
- Rev. Dr. Robert A. Lee,
- a decorated Vietnam veteran, pastor, noted religious speaker and community leader
- Don Moore
- , the owner and operator of Moore’s Drugs for 50 years, a leader in national small retail pharmacy organizations and policy-making and honored Purdue alumnus
- Dr. Lance Washington,
a successful physician in Howard and Hamilton counties, philanthropist and community leader.
