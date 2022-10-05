What started as several small events snowballed into a fashion show and silent auction that raised more than $20,000.
The funds raised during Advanced Medical Imaging’s Breast in Show event, which was held Friday afternoon, aims to give underresourced people access to mammograms.
The free mammograms will be held in AMI’s offices, 2008 W. Boulevard St., on Dec. 7 and 20. To receive the free mammogram, schedule an appointment by calling 765-454-9729 and mention the Breast in Show fundraiser.
“If we have a patient that comes in and they say, ‘I can't afford a mammogram or anything like that,’ then we'll be happy to take care of them,” said Amanda Beasley, AMI’s practice liaison. “No questions asked, no paperwork to fill out. That's what the intended purpose of this money is for.”
The Kokomo Country Club’s hallways were already filled with people when the fundraiser began at 6 p.m. Friday. The swarm of attendees — many wearing pink — had purchased each of the 200 tickets AMI listed.
Beasley said she hadn’t initially expected the event to be so popular. But, on the evening of the fashion show, she said she had volunteered with enough Kokomo organizations to know how supportive the community could be.
Joni deLon, who modeled for Standard Boutique in the fundraiser’s fashion show, also noted the crowd that was gathering around the event.
“Look at the community turnout,” deLon said. “Great community support.”
In total, there were nearly 50 bras that were auctioned off at the event. Each was decorated and donated by community members and many came with a bundle of other goodies that complemented the bras theme.
For example, the country club’s bra came with golf balls and a golf cart miniature replica. Visitors were reminded to bid high, their support would help women in need.
The model explained she goes to AMI. After a recent mammogram, she was told she would need an additional appointment. Although deLon was able to afford the extra $400, she acknowledged the cost of a follow-up visit is out of reach for some people.
She explained the second visit is worth the effort because early detection makes the cancer more treatable.
“If you let it go, it grows,” deLon said.
“When you have your screening mammogram, a lot of times you'll find issues in those screening mammograms and then we recommend additional screening, additional ultrasounds, and then that cost becomes an out of pocket cost for a lot of people, even with insurance,” said Scott Morrow, administrator at AMI. “We've experienced people that have told us that they couldn't go on with it because they didn't want to pay for it or they couldn't afford that out of pocket cost.”
Given the success of the first Breast in Show, Morrow said the fundraiser would likely become an annual event.
