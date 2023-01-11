Someone missed out on being $2 million richer.
The $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold June 18 at McClure Oil, 670 E. Main St., Russiaville, went unclaimed, a representative of the Hoosier Lottery confirmed. The deadline to claim the prize was Dec. 15.
“It is unique to have a ticket of this size go unclaimed,” Jared Bond, director of external affairs for the Hoosier Lottery, said in an email, adding that the unclaimed money will either “pool from which future prizes are to be awarded or used for special prize promotions.”
The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 18 were: 10-19-40-45-58 with the Powerball of 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.