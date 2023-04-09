20-month-old Melanie Cleaver excitedly searches for eggs and candy among the balloons during Kokomo-Howard County Public Library's Easter egg hunt on Friday.
1-year-old Kolton Swanagan looks among the balloons and eggs during Kokomo-Howard County Public Library's Easter egg hunt on Friday.
11-month-old Pranavi Kunatha looks up from among the balloons during Kokomo-Howard County Public Library's Easter egg hunt on Friday.
Gathering in the basement of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, employees were preparing for the annual Easter egg hunt. It took two days to blow up the 1,000 colorful balloons. In an hour, the balloons would be destroyed and happy children would carry off a bounty of candy-filled eggs.
With a handful of minutes left, the growing crowd of children could hardly contain their excitement. The doors were opened as Easter-themed music was put on.
Parents and children 23 months old and younger were the first to search for eggs. A few older siblings watched wide-eyed from the sidelines, enthusiastically pointing to eggs while their younger sibling played with balloons. Parents had to do most of the heavy lifting during the first wave of children.
A few of the balloons were as large as the younger kids.
The occasional popped balloon prompted cheers from library staff, eventually spreading to some of the children, hoping to make the loud noises seem less scary.
After the first group of children and parents made their way out of the egg hunt, library staff hid more candy-filled eggs. Large garbage bags — the ones you might see used by contractors or filled with leaves around autumn — were prepared to replenish the eggs after each group.
This year, the library decided to save some time and purchase their 3,000 Easter eggs pre-filled. Trina Evans, head of the library’s children’s department, said library staff gets a bit better at putting the event together every year.
Since the 2-4 year olds are usually the largest group of kids, they got to search for the most eggs.
Turning on the music again, the egg hunt began once more.
Siblings 6-year-old Braxton and 7-year-old Bra'Niyla Taylor search for eggs and candy among the balloons during Kokomo-Howard County Public Library's Easter egg hunt on Friday.
Some families brought their own baskets or plastic bags. For those who didn’t, the library provided plastic bags decorated with hearts that said “Read to me.”
Comparatively, the second group of kids were more enthusiastic to find eggs. Balloons spilled out as they kicked around the searching area.
As some of the participants cleared out, adults and children alike threw the balloons back in.
The last two groups of children didn’t need help from their parents. They knew exactly how to find their candy and couldn’t be slowed down by adults. Running into the hunt, their parents cheered from the sidelines.
With all of the candy found, it was time to pop the balloons. Children from different age groups happily signed up to help. They did their best to squeeze, kick and rip apart balloons for a while, then lined up to receive wooden skewers that sped up the process.
In total, 330 kids attended the library’s egg hunt on Friday.
Sitting on the ground, surrounded by colorful bits of plastic, the children’s department and volunteers sighed a breath of relief. They posed for some photos and cheered. They had made it through another year of Easter egg hunting.
