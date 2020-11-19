LOGANSPORT - The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help.
At around 9:31 p.m. Wednesday, a blue Toyota Camry traveled off the north side of the roadway along the Wabash River near the intersection of Cass County Road 600 West and South River Road. According to the sheriff’s department, that vehicle struck several trees and caught on fire.
Multiple agencies immediately responded to the call of a fire and explosion. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle engulfed. After extinguishing the fire, three deceased occupants were found inside the Toyota, the sheriff's department reported.
However, “all attempts to identify the victims from the crash have been unsuccessful,” the department stated in a news release.
“This is a tragic scene, we need the community to assist with the identification of the victims so that we can notify their families,” said Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 574-722-6060 or 574-753-7800.
Responding agencies included the following: Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton Township Fire Department, Logansport Fire Department, Logansport Police Department, Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Phoenix Ambulance Service, Cass County Emergency Management Agency, Carroll County Emergency Management Agency, Cass County Highway Department, and the Cass County Coroner’s Office.
This story will be updated.
