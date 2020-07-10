Three local elections will be contested this November after Democrats recently filed to run for elected county positions.
Ed Foster, Rick Emery and Warren Sims will be running as Democrats for county treasurer, commissioner District 2 and county council at-large, respectively. Those three races will be the only contested races locally for the General Election on Nov. 3, leaving the coroner, auditor, surveyor, commissioner District 3, Superior Court 3, Circuit Court and all the Greentown Town Council races uncontested.
Of the three candidates, only Foster has run for a local office before, most recently losing to former county treasurer and now Kokomo City Controller Wes Reed in 2016.
Countywide races are historically difficult for local Democrats to win, especially in recent elections. Republicans hold the vast majority of elected positions in the county, though Democrats do hold Circuit Court and one county council seat.
Ed Foster
A lifetime accountant with experience working with budgets at Community Howard Regional Health, serving as a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Marines, running his own small accountant business and serving as treasurer for various local nonprofits including the Carver Community Center, Foster believes he can bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the treasurer’s office.
Foster, who has an accounting degree from Wayne State University in Detroit and is also the treasurer for the local Howard County Democrat Party, believes there should be some changes made to the office.
“Things have been kind of static at that office for a long time now,” he said. “I think it needs some changes, and with my background I would be the appropriate person to accommodate those changes.”
Some of the changes Foster has in mind is utilizing more technology, offering a payment plan for owners who are close to losing their property to a tax sale and transitioning from a paper property tax bill that is mailed to residents in the spring and fall to an online bill where residents can access, receive duplicate bills and pay their bill all online.
Foster said he would also like to remove the transaction fee that’s charged when paying a property bill online. The county currently allows residents to pay their property taxes online with a credit card or through an ACH transfer, but charges a fee to do so to cover costs in processing the payment.
“With the advancements in technology, I think we can pay our taxes without a fee attached,” he said.
With all that said, Foster does believe the treasurer’s office as a whole has done a good job, citing the office’s clean audit records from the State Board of Accounts, but believes his management skills learned through his work and military service makes him the best person to tackle future problems when they arise.
“I want to prepare the county for the future,” he said. “That’s pretty much my platform and goal. Everything changes, and I think my background prepares me for those changes.”
Foster will face Republican Christie Branch.
Warren Sims
While Sims is a novice when it comes to running for office, he’s not a novice when it comes to serving the community.
Sims owns a local business – All American Auto Service – was born and raised in Kokomo and is active in WeCare and local veteran events and fundraisers. He served in the Army from 2009 to 2016, deploying to Afghanistan from 2014 to 2015 before returning home to start his car repair business.
Back from serving his country, Sims now wants to serve his county and believes his business background and overall “common sense” approach would be a good fit for the council, which handles the county’s finances and annual budget.
Sims has no major qualms with the current county council. In fact, he thinks they’ve done a “spectacular job” and believes he can add to that as the council deals with the financial issues COVID-19 will bring.
“We’ve got to keep moving forward,” Sims said. “I love people and my community. ... I might not have all the answers or even the right answer, but I will be accessible and open to people.”
Sims will face three Republicans – current Auditor Martha Lake, council President Jim Papacek and local farmer Daryl Maple – in the fall for the three open at-large seats.
Rick Emery
Emery is also a newcomer to local politics, a Navy Reserves and Gulf War veteran and a former USPS mail carrier who is hoping to bring an unique perspective to the county commissioners that he has garnered through his travels around the world as part of the Reserves.
“As a 21-year-old I spent a week in Russia. Not many 21-year-olds can say that,” Emery said. “As a 22-year-old I spent 62 days in Egypt on a merchant ship. ... I think I have a lot to offer and can give a new perspective.”
Emery said the biggest issue currently facing the county is COVID-19. The current county commissioners, along with the local health department and hospitals, have steered the policy decisions regarding the pandemic.
Emery said he would advocate for more public discussion on issues that come before the commissioners, including mental health and drug issues and the proposed solar farm project.
“We’re facing some challenging times right now,” Emery said. “And I think one thing the commissioners could do is a much better job presenting the cases that come before them. ... I can guarantee you might now like my answer, but it’s coming from the heart, and I am not going to lie to anyone. I have no financial interest in this office. My wife and I don’t own any property other than the house we live in.”
Earlier this year, Emery ran in the Howard County Republican caucus to replace former city councilman Greg Jones, who resigned earlier this year after past anti-Islam Facebook posts he wrote surfaced. The party ended up choosing Roger Stewart, who also faced calls for resignation after anti-Sharia Law Facebook posts he shared surfaced.
Emery told the Tribune he thought his background in living and experiencing diverse areas of the world would make him a good choice for the party at that time, but him not voting in a Republican primary for more than a decade made it a hard sell to local party members.
“I knew I was a long shot to get that position,” Emery said. “My beliefs more or less line up with the Democratic Party than the Republican Party. I do like my 401(k), but at the same time you have to treat people with respect and decency. I don’t attribute my success in the military to my education. I attribute it to how I treated the others under me. I showed them a lot of respect and listened to them, and they always gave me 110%, and I’d like to be able to do that for the community.”
Emery will face current District 2 Commissioner and Kokomo HR Director Jack Dodd.
