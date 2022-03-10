Work has begun on a $3.4 million project that will resurface a stretch of Markland Avenue, install new sidewalks and add dedicated turning lanes to its busiest stretch near Indiana 931 and Markland Mall, changes that city officials say will beautify and make the street safer.
Crews began work on Markland Avenue from Bell Street to Indiana 931 on Monday, closing the stretch to just one lane both ways; lane closures can be expected throughout the length of the project.
Jon Pyke, director of the city’s Engineering Department, said he expects the project to last about four months if everything goes smoothly and Mother Nature cooperates.
Crews are working on replacing the sidewalks and curb and gutters along both sides of the road and will make all sidewalk ramps ADA-compliant.
Once that’s complete, Pyke said, crews will begin resurfacing that same stretch of Markland. Decorative lights, like the ones on Markland west of Apperson Way, will also be installed.
Most notably, though, is what the city plans to do between Cooper Street and Indiana 931.
It’s not uncommon, especially during peak hours, for there to be a buildup of vehicles between Indiana 931 and 17th Street as cars traveling east and west on Markland Avenue and wanting to turn left into the mall, fast food restaurants or other businesses are stuck waiting for traffic to die down so they can turn.
That can take several seconds or even a minute or two, causing east and westbound traffic to back up and for some drivers to initiate lane changes.
Most of those issues will be abated, officials say, as the city is adding dedicated left turn lanes on Markland from Cooper Street to Indiana 931. The dedicated left turn lanes will be in addition to the street’s four lanes, making that stretch of Markland Avenue a five-lane road at times.
“When we have someone waiting to turn left to go to the mall, we’ll still have two lanes going. They’re not just going to be stopping in the middle of the road,” Pyke said.
The city will also be adding a frontage road just north of Markland Avenue, starting at 17th Street and continuing in front of Midas, Star Bank and Subway before dead ending at Long John Silver’s. With the installation of the frontage road, direct access to those businesses from Markland Avenue, except for Subway, will be eliminated. Those traveling westbound on Markland Avenue will be able to enter the frontage road from the entrance of Subway.
“My hope is that it promotes turns at 17th Street and not down where we have conflicting left turns,” Pyke said about the frontage road.
The work ongoing on Markland Avenue is the city’s second major road reconstruction project on the major thoroughfare in four years. In July 2018, the city began a lane-reduction project on Markland Avenue between South Washington Street and Apperson Way, reducing that stretch of the road from four lanes to three in an effort to slow down drivers, decrease significant accidents and increase walkability.
The project was originally scheduled to be completed by the end of 2018 but faced numerous delays and wasn’t completed until August 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.