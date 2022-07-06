TIPTON — Countywide animal control for Tipton County is one step closer to becoming a reality for the first time ever.
The Tipton County Commissioners on Tuesday voted 2-1 to ask the County Council to appropriate $30,000 for animal control in the 2023 county budget. Commissioner Dennis Henderson, R-District 1, was the sole “no” vote. The County Council will make the final decision on the appropriation at future meeting.
The amount matches what has been requested by the Tipton County Humane Society from both the city and county over the last couple of years and what the nonprofit says is needed to offer countywide animal control services. The former has approved the allocation in both the 2021 and 2022, and that money has gone toward renovating the future animal shelter building, located at 825 W. Jefferson St.
While the commissioners approved the possible appropriation at $30,000, they did leave the possibility of that amount being lowered following future talks with the Humane Society
“Let’s get it in there (the budget) up to that amount, and then let’s just determine over the next few weeks, working with Rick (Chandler) and his group, as long as the (county) council funds it, how much and to what level,” Commissioner Tracey Powell, R-District 2, said.
Henderson’s “no” vote was predicated on data provided by county dispatch showing that the unincorporated parts of the county account for 30% of the total 911 calls for animal control in the county. Henderson said he believes the county should only fund 30% of the cost for animal control services.
“I think we should pay just 30% of that $60,000 and the rest come from the others of where the calls are coming from,” Henderson said.
If the $30,000 contributing amount from the county is put in its 2023 budget, it’s possible countywide animal control services could start next year. Rick Chandler, a city council member and and liaison for the Humane Society, told the Tribune in a previous interview that the hope is the animal shelter would be operational in some capacity on Jan. 1.
In the last few years, the Humane Society has been working diligently to open and operate a no-kill animal shelter in the county that would house lost or stray animals, as well as provide basic services, such as adoption, spay and neuter operations and more.
A recently completed feasibility study on the issue concluded the county needs animal control and shelter services. In fact, Tipton County is one of just six in the state without an animal shelter.
The study recommends the county provide a minimum of two trained animal control officers to provide service seven days a week, which would include responding to vicious dogs, animal hoarding, animal abuse and other animal-related calls, in addition to enforcing local animal laws.
Currently, the county utilizes an indoor/outdoor kennel area at the former county jail, 121 W. Madison St., to temporarily house stray or lost dogs. The study found, though, that the shelter is inadequate not only in its size, but in its conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.