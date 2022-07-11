GREENTOWN — With her bright pink shirt shining in the late-morning sun, Brissa Everling walked confidently into the horse arena on Saturday with her Quarter Horse, Shooter, by her side.
The Howard County 4-H Fair’s Horse and Pony Show is an all too familiar environment for the pair.
After all, it was their 10th one together — and their last, too — as Everling will soon be graduating out of the 4-H program.
Everling has been competing in the program’s horse project with Shooter since she was in Mini 4-H, and she said it’s a pretty special and unique experience for her to be able to show the same horse for the past decade.
“I don’t think a lot of people get to do it,” she said, “so it’s cool in that way. … Every summer, I come out and work with him and come to the show, and it’s been really rewarding. It’s something that just keeps me grounded because I don’t play any sports. It’s really what I look forward to every year.”
Both Everling and Shooter — bought as a rescue and as a birthday present for Everling’s mother — are around the same age, and Everling joked that the two have grown up together in the 4-H program.
It’s been a lot of hard work, she noted, but it’s also an experience she said she knows she’ll miss.
“He may not be a perfect show quality horse, so you have to push him to do that,” Everling said. “So it may be more of an ask for him than most horses I feel like, which has taught me to be resilient and just push myself to make him better. … But there is a bond there between us. It’s the same type of vibes every year, and it’s just really exciting to come out and ride against my friends and see all the people here that I’ve grown up with.”
Brissa’s parents, Mark and Lisa, said they’re proud too that their daughter and her horse have had the opportunity to walk through the 4-H experience together.
“Our oldest daughter used Shooter for 4-H also, but she didn’t get started as early,” Mark Everling said. “But Brissa saw that, and she knew when she was a little girl that she wanted to do Mini 4-H horse and pony, and she’s been involved ever since. It’s nice to see her complete something because you don’t really see kids do that anymore.”
And along with the experience, the 4-H program has also given Brissa a set of skills that will last a lifetime, Lisa Everling added.
“This has all been really good for her (Brissa), just seeing the maturity and confidence,” she said. “She fell once, and it took her awhile to get back on. But she did, and I’m glad she did because she loves it. I knew she didn’t want to give up. It’s just been so good for her confidence, and it’s taught her to never give up. Keep trying. Because if you love something, you keep going for it.”
Along with Brissa, numerous other 4-Hers took to the fairgrounds’ horse arena during Saturday’s Horse and Pony Show, competing in both English and Western style.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.