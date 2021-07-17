Out at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Friday morning, there was an alpaca dressed as Theodore Roosevelt carved into Mount Rushmore. His exhibitor was 4-H'er Kelsie Heintz.
Heintz walked Mayday through the costume portion of the Howard County 4-H Fair lllama/alpaca show as an announcer read off a story about the costume. In the story, "President Mayday" only had one goal as president, and that was to be carved into Mount Rushmore.
Another alpaca, Tango, was dressed as Dwight Schrute, and 4-H'er Aubrie Sparling dressed as Angela Martin from "The Office." Jolie Good and her alpaca, Blitz, were time travelers dressed up in tie-dye to blend in at Woodstock while searching for a poisonous frog. Isabel Beals dressed as a gardener with her alpaca, Mocha, who dressed as flowers that only bloomed from a heart-shaped hole.
The costume portion of the 4-H show is a fun addition to the exhibition, even though the alpacas weren't so thrilled with their costumes. Only four entrants exhibited costumes, instead of the seven who competed in the show, just because the alpacas don't tolerate costumes well.
"He's just done," Heintz said, with a dejected Mayday standing beside her. Heintz won Junior Grand Champion for the llama/alpaca show.
The 4-H llama/alpaca exhibit is relatively new to Howard County, only in its fourth year. While the 4-H exhibit is called llama/alpaca, there were only alpacas entered this year. Howard County Purdue Extension Director Josh Winrotte said that the program's evolution is remarkable.
"You see these kids showing the same animal every year, and you can watch their improvement," he said. "The neat thing is how they develop a bond with these animals. You can really see how the alpacas respond to these kids."
Winrotte said it's easy to tell that the alpaca 4-H'ers work hard.
"It's obvious who spends time with their animals when we're showing livestock," he said. "And you can really see the hard work from these kids with (the alpacas)."
For example, Ashlyn Thomas, who showed Milly, quit basketball to dedicate more time working with her alpaca. Thomas initially leased an alpaca through Heritage Farm, a local alpaca farm owned by Tim and Beth Sheets. The Sheets offer their alpacas for lease so to the 4-H'ers can exhibit without buying an animal.
Ashlyn Thomas now owns Milly, and works at Heritage Farm to pay for her boarding at the farm, Melissa Thomas, Ashlyn's mother, said.
"Ashlyn said she knew she'd get further in 4-H and have more opportunities for her future with scholarships than in basketball," she said. "So Ashlyn really put her heart and soul into this."
Hard work paid off for Jolie Good, a 10-year 4-H'er who won Senior Grand Champion in the llama/alpaca show. The Good family owns five alpacas, and Jolie Good always shows Blitz, father Joe Good said.
"Blitz is the youngest, most energetic and hardest to work with," he said. "Jolie always shows him, even though he's the hardest."
Jolie Good graduated from homeschooling this year and will go to college at University of Indianapolis to study physical therapy. She said that her last year showing has been bittersweet.
"It's exciting and it's also really sad," she said. "I'm just noticing that I won't get to look forward to doing this next year. This is it."
Tim and Beth Sheets were in the crowd, watching the 4-H'ers show some of their animals. Tim Sheets said it's really about the kids having fun.
"We love to see the girls have a good time," he said. "We love that we get to see their growth, and the animals grow, year after year. That's really what it's all about."
