TIPTON — Much has been done, but much still has to be done by those who wish to bring a no-kill animal shelter to the city of Tipton.
About $40,000 has been raised to renovate the expected future home of the shelter, located at 825 W. Jefferson St. That accounts for $30,000 recently budgeted by the city for building renovations and about $10,000 in community donations.
The future home of the shelter, which was previously owned by the Humane Society of Tipton County, is in need of major renovations, including HVAC, plumbing and electrical work and cleanup of cat urine, according to city councilman Rick Chandler, who has served as the liaison between the humane society and the city.
The HVAC work is expected to be the most costly, with an estimated $40,000 price tag. Chandler said he estimates another $80,000 is needed to be put into the building to turn it into a working animal shelter, for a total estimated renovation cost of $120,000.
The city bought the property last fall for $10,000. The shelter will not be run by the city on a day-to-day basis, though. Rather, the county humane society will operate the shelter and receive financial support from the city and grants.
“It became abundantly obvious that a nonprofit would have an easier time securing grants, and there are a lot of grants out there,” Chandler said.
The humane society itself received a total reorganization after the sale of its building to the city. It’s now under new leadership that is ready to bring the animal shelter to life.
According to the nonprofit’s Facebook page, Melissa Rhoades will serve as president, Bob Edinger will serve as vice president, Anita Auler will serve as secretary and Nicholas Boyer will serve as treasurer.
Currently, the nonprofit is aiming for a 2022 opening date. The vision is to have around 12 kennels for dogs and two open, communal rooms to house cats and to offer a range of services through the shelter, including housing stray animals, adoption services, coordinating a foster animal program, assisting with low-cost spay and neuter and running a trap-neuter-release program for feral cats.
But that 2022 opening date is predicated on the group reaching its renovation goal and receiving operational grants.
So, while there’s still plenty of work to be done, the city is closer than ever to finally having an animal shelter.
“Originally, someone appeared before the city council in 1980 expressing the need for an animal shelter so this is a struggle that has been uphill and ongoing for the last 40 years,” Chandler said. “I’m very grateful I’ve been able to work with a lot of these individuals and knowing that all these people’s efforts are not in vain and that we were able to build upon those things they did in the past in order to catapult us to where we are now. ...
“To be able to be in a position where we can see tangible things happen to the building is most encouraging.”
Those wishing to help with the renovation of the building will get their first opportunity next month.
The humane society is holding a cleanup at the 825 W. Jefferson St. building, starting at 9 a.m. March 13. Those interested are required to wear a face mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are encouraged to bring gloves and wear older clothes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.