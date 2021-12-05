Volunteer Jackie Varnell talks on to the phone to the highest bidder of the Hope Doll, which went for $10,000. The Hope Doll went to Wolff’s Insulation during the 49th annual We Care 48-hour telethon Sunday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kenny Beasley gets the final total of the 49th annual We Care from We Care President Becky Varnell at the end of the We Care 48-hour telethon Sunday. The total was $215,251.22.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kenny Beasley and Tammy Lively maneuver through the final hours of the We Care 48-hour telethon Sunday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
49th annual We Care telethon raises more than $200K
The We Care telethon may have a new home, but the smiles and tears of joy from volunteers and generosity of the community were all the same as years past.
The 49th annual event raised $215,251.22 over the weekend. Just over $200,000 was raised by the auction alone, with an additional $15,000 being raised from a handful of organizations.
The reading of the total amount is an emotional event for Becky Varnell, We Care president. Sunday’s reading was no different as Varnell was overcome with tears.
“It’s all about the community, and it’s all about giving back,” Varnell said.
PHOTOS: 49th annual We Care telethon
Last year, the telethon had to be held as an online auction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year the nonprofit was able to hold the event as it usually does — with 12 phone operators taking calls and bids while two local personalities update the audience at home what the bid prices are for each item from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday.
This year’s 48-hour telethon was the first held in We Care’s new headquarters, the former Aldi supermarket at 1700 E. Sycamore St. The new space provides more room for volunteers to organize the hundreds of donated auction items, phone operators to take the bids, bid winners to pick up their items and various personalities to lead the auction than at the WWKI station, where the telethon had been held for the last four decades.
The telethon was televised by Comcast on channel 2, broadcasted over the airwaves on 100.5 FM WWKI and streamed online at We Care’s website, where, at any given time, hundreds were watching.
It was the final minutes of the telethon that brought the most fierce bidding wars and the biggest reactions of gratitude from WWKI radio personalities Tammy Lively and Kenny Beasley.
As usual, the much-beloved Hope Doll brought in the highest dollar amount.
In the room adjacent to the phone operators, Lively and Beasley were the faces people across the community watched on TV and online, providing updates on the bidding after slips of paper with updated amounts were handed to them once each bid was placed.
Cheers and the clapping of hands were heard from the phone room every time there was any increase in the bidding. First, $2,000. Then $2,500. Then $7,000. And finally, with a bid of $10,000, a representative from Wolff’s Insulation won the auction.
Other large ticket items included the Waterford Crystal, which was bought for $5,000 by Public Risk Underwriters, and the We Care sign and bell, which was bought together for $5,500 by TNT Auto Sales.
The money raised from the telethon will go toward various nonprofits, including Salvation Army, the Kokomo Rescue Mission and more, so that those in need can enjoy the holiday season without wondering where the money for Christmas gifts, coats and other winter essentials will come from.
