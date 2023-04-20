A mobile crisis team that responds to mental health and substance use crises is expanding to Howard and Tipton counties.
4C Health, formerly Four County, is bringing its mobile crisis team to Howard, Tipton and White counties beginning May 1.
Carrie Cadwell, president and CEO of 4C Health, said the nonprofit will employ four mobile crisis response employees in Howard County and two in Tipton County. The team works in partnership with law enforcement and other community providers to respond to calls for people experiencing a substance use or mental health related crisis, such as suicidal thoughts or actions. The team works to either deescalate and stabilize the situation at the person’s residence, help that person get connected to the care they need or admit them into a nearby stabilization unit or hospital if needed.
Response time, according to Cadwell, is typically 24 minutes. Once onsite, the mobile team will connect with law enforcement and then complete their assessment. Once the assessment is done, law enforcement can either stay on scene if there’s a potential safety issue or will leave the scene if there isn’t.
Currently, the nonprofit is operating the mobile crisis team in Cass, Miami, Fulton and Pulaski counties and has been for the last two and half years. In that time frame, the mobile crisis response teams have conducted more than 3,000 calls, and 4C Health says it has been able to “stabilize over 65% of crisis calls,” avoiding costly options such as emergency rooms or inpatient care.
“It’s just exciting to expand to three new counties,” Cadwell said.
The program is currently funded through fall 2024 by state and federal grants and is a part of a pilot program for the expected future expansion of the state’s relatively new 988 suicide and crisis hotline.
The mobile crisis response team is available 365 days a year, 24/7 to everyone regardless of ability to pay. Currently, law enforcement and other community partners have a phone number they call to request the mobile crisis response team.
The future expectation, though, is once the state’s 988 crisis hotline and expansion of mental health services and stabilization centers are built across the state, those in need can call 988 instead of 911.
Expansion of the 988 hotline is included in recently passed Senate Bill 1. All that’s remaining for the General Assembly is how much money will be earmarked and how exactly it will be funded. That is expected to be figured out soon as state legislators have until the end of the month to finalize the state’s biennium budget.
The new way of handling mental health crises via a mobile response team that can get those in need connected to care is a transformative change in how the state and local community handle mental health issues, shifting mental health care away from law enforcement and into the hands of medical professionals and peers.
“It's been such a game changer for law enforcement and ER resources, for people early in crisis,” Cadwell said about 4C Health’s mobile crisis response program. ‘It’s really cost effective. In-patient care, it costs a lot of money ... whereas we’re doing mobile so we’re getting to people early in the crisis and helping them and ensuring resources are used appropriately and that we are reserving those higher levels of care for those that really, really need it.”
The need for more mental health care in Indiana is obvious. The state’s suicide rate is higher than the national average since 2000.
The state’s substance abuse issue is also dire.
According to Matt Kinghorn, a senior demographic analyst at the Indiana Business Research Center at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, the number of drug overdoses in Indiana has increased by 107% over the last decade.
Life expectancy in Indiana and Howard County has also decreased, fueled in large part to the opioid and substance abuse crisis. In fact, according to Kinghorn, Howard County saw the second largest life expectancy decrease in the state between 2011-2018 — from a little more than 77 years in 2011 to 75.1 in 2018.
