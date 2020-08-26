Five local farms families have been honored with the Hoosier Homestead Award, which recognizes farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more.
Families were eligible for three different award distinctions based on the age of their farm – the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
In Howard County, two farms received the honor. The White family established their farm in 1899, and the White-Rinehart family established their operation in 1917. Both received the Centennial Award.
In Tipton County, three families were given the Centennial Award: the David family, which established farms both in 1905 and 1920; The Ratcliff–Wittkamper–Rinker farm, established in 1910; and the Gasho–Crawford–Snyder farm, established in 1919.
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, the farm must be kept in the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
This year, over 150 farm families were awarded the Hoosier Homestead Award, by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler, in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture
“Heritage and endurance are two words that come to mind when reflecting on our great state,” Crouch said in a release. “This award captures the essence of Indiana and the many individuals that help ensure Indiana agriculture perseveres.”
Kettler said it was a “tremendous feat” to keep a farm working and in the same family for over 100 years.
“Agriculture has always been at the core of Indiana and of these individuals,” he said in a release. “Recognizing our longstanding Hoosier farming families is always an honor.”
Two Indiana families this year also received the Bicentennial Award: the Paul E. Henry farm from Fayette County was established in 1819; and the Ferguson farm from Lawrence County was established in 1820.
Since the program was established in 1976, more than 5,800 families have received the award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.