Brand new Spirit of Kokomo buses will be hitting the streets this week.
Thanks to the federal CARES Act passed last year, the city received $2.6 million for its transit system. Some of that — $371,658 — was used to purchase six new Spirit of Kokomo buses that can be used by disabled residents and those older than age 60 to run errands, go to doctor’s appointments or simply commute to work.
Those six buses were on display Thursday as part of an open house for the public and elected officials to get a first look.
In total, the city has around 20 Spirit of Kokomo buses, all at various ages and equipped with various features. All of the six new buses are ADA compliant and come with a backup camera and 360-degree surveillance camera and can fit between seven to nine riders and two riders in wheelchairs.
“The 360-degree cameras record both video and audio, so if something happens, and stuff does happen, we’ll be able to pull the tapes,” David Trine, city operations coordinator, said.
The city, Trine said, also is in the process of buying two new CityLine Trolleys, which are used on the city’s five color-coded bus routes. Since the buses are used five days a week for 12 hours a day, a lot of miles have been put on the first trolleys the city put in service in 2010 and are in need of replacement.
“The oldest trolleys, original trolleys, they’ve become a maintenance nightmare, we’ve had to run (Spirit of Kokomo) buses in place of actual trolleys on the trolley routes, so we’re putting a lot of miles on these buses that we normally wouldn’t,” Trine said.
The city is expected to have the two new trolleys up and running in either October or November of this year.
MORE TO COME
Buses aren’t the only new thing coming to the city’s transit system.
The city is spending more than $800,000 of that same CARES Act money to fund, in part, the building of a brand new bus storage facility at 919 Milbrook Lane.
The old facility burned down in 2014, forcing the city to house its fleet of buses at the wastewater treatment plant. The Board of Public Works and Safety received bids for the new bus storage facility Wednesday from five companies, ranging from $2 million to $2.9 million. The bids were taken under advisement by the board.
DECLINING NUMBERS
The city’s Spirit of Kokomo and CityLine Trolley ridership numbers have declined year over year.
According to numbers provided by Tammy Corn, Kokomo Howard County Governmental Coordinating Council executive director, the number of people riding the Spirit of Kokomo buses in January 2021 was 4,690. That was down from 9,960 in January 2020.
February’s ridership was also down year-over-year, with 8,699 using the Spirit of Kokomo service in 2020, compared to just 5,489 in 2021.
Likewise, the CityLine Trollery service also saw year-over-year declines in the months of January and February.
According to Corn, the routes serviced 28,712 riders in January 2020, compared to just 11,457 this year and 23,937 riders in February 2020, compared to 10,857 in 2021.
Corn attributed the stark decline to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing measures implemented in the city’s Spirit of Kokomo and CityLine Trolley services.
