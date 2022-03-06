Seven local nonprofits have requested to receive a part of the city of Kokomo’s allocated Community Development Block Grant money.
The city’s three-person Citizen’s Review Committee met Wednesday to hear the requests and to, afterwards, rank each one. That ranking will influence which nonprofit will receive any money and by how much — the announcement of which is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday March 16 in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, CDBG grants largely fund infrastructure and housing projects that benefit low- to middle-income earners, but the federal government allows up to 15% of the total allocation amount to go toward “public service agencies.”
The city does not know yet how much CDBG funding will receive this year so it used last year’s amount, $843,746, as an estimate for this year, meaning a maximum of roughly $120,000 can be used to assist local nonprofits. How much a local municipality receives is calculated by looking at its poverty level and housing needs.
Requests can be partially awarded.
The seven requests for this year are:
Bona Vista
The nonprofit is seeking $100,000 to go toward operation expenses for its Bona Vista at the Crossing building, located at 1221 S. Plate St., which houses the nonprofit’s industrial sales, work services, pre-vocational training, sky’s the limit programs and its habilitation services.
Bridges Outreach
The nonprofit is requesting $12,000 for operating expenses and salary in relation to its after-school, mentoring and job training programs it holds for local middle school and high school students.
Family Service Society Association
The agency is seeking $30,000 to fund its domestic violence shelter.
The shelter allows victims of domestic violence to stay for 45 days. After the end of 45 days, the victims must either enter another program or enter permanent housing.
Literacy Coalition
The organization, which helps adults improve their basic literacy skills and helps adult non-English speakers better learn the English language, is asking for $9,851 for operating expenses related to the nonprofit’s building at 901 S. Courtland Ave.
Project Access
Project Access is seeking $15,000 to help enroll people in Indiana’s HIP 2.0 health insurance program and to pay for eye exams and glasses for income eligible clients.
Samaritan Caregivers
The senior citizen assistance agency is asking for $44,199 for operating expenses.
The organization offers free grocery delivery and other personal shopping services, transportation, companionship and more to those 65 years and older.
Very Early Childhood Education Center
The center is asking for $25,000 for operating expenses.
The center, located in the United Way of Howard County building at 210 W. Walnut St., offers families a place to go with their children to play for free. It also offers toys, books and activities designed to encourage parents to play with their children.
