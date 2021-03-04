Seven organizations have applied for this year’s allotment of Community Development Block Grant funds to help pay for a variety of expenses, including for programs, renovations costs and more.
The city of Kokomo’s Citizen’s Review Committee held its meeting Wednesday night to prioritize requests from Bona Vista, Carver Community Center, Family Service Association, The Very Early Childhood Education Center, Pro Bono Indiana, Project Access and Samaritan Caregivers. The choices and allocations won’t be made public until 9 a.m. March 17 in the Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall.
The city received $831,494 for the 2021 fiscal year. How much a local municipality receives is calculated by looking at its poverty level and housing needs.
Administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, CDBG grants largely fund infrastructure and housing projects that benefit low- to middle-income earners, but the federal government allows up to 15% of the total allocation amount to go toward “public service agencies.” That means the city has a maximum of $124,724 it can allocate to go toward “public service agencies.”
Six of the seven applications considered Wednesday fall into the “public service agency” category, totaling $229,940, meaning the city will not be able to fully fund all requests even if it wanted to. Requests can be partially awarded.
The seven requests are:
Bona Vista
The nonprofit is seeking $100,000 to go toward Bona Vista at the Crossing building, located at 1221 S. Plate St., which houses the nonprofit’s industrial sales, work services, pre-vocational training, sky’s the limit programs and its habilitation services.
The nonprofit applied for $100,000 last year for the same building and programs and received $45,000.
Carver Community Center
The nonprofit community facility is seeking $30,000 for a handful of restoration efforts, including restroom upgrades, installation for ADA compliant stalls, installation of five new water heaters, new partitions and four new shower systems in both the men's and women's locker rooms and restoration of the south wall in the center’s old gym.
Family Service Association
The agency is seeking $30,000 to fund its domestic violence shelter.
The shelter allows victims of domestic violence to stay for 45 days. After the end of 45 days, the victims must either enter another program or enter permanent housing. FSA’s shelter has been funded by CDBG funds for the last five years.
Pro Bono Indiana
New to applying for city CDBG funds is Pro Bono Indiana, which is asking for $26,196 to offer legal services for those dealing with foreclosures, driver's license suspension and other cases.
The organization serves every county across the state and believes it can serve 215 Kokomo residents with the $26,000. The organization, according to its website, offers free legal services to eligible low-income residents.
Project Access
Project Access is seeking $15,000 to help enroll people in Indiana’s HIP 2.0 health insurance program for those who need it and are eligible. The nonprofit expects to help 50 people this fiscal year with the $15K.
Samaritan Caregivers
The senior citizen assistance agency is asking for $32,743 to pay the salary for the nonprofit's volunteer coordinator.
The organization offers free grocery delivery and other personal shopping services, transportation, companionship and more to those 65 years and older and projects it will serve 325 people in the county this year.
Very Early Childhood Education Center
The center is asking for $25,000 for operating expenses.
The center, located in the United Way of Howard County building at 210 W. Walnut St., offers families a place to go with their children to play for free. It also offers toys, books and activities designed to encourage parents to play with their children.
It has received CDBG funds each year since 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.