Barb Hansen, 88, cheers for Northwestern High School during a basketball game Jan. 8. Hansen has been the Tigers’ #1 fan for the past 58 years after she and her family moved into Northwestern’s district. She uses a clipboard, a Christmas gift from the cheerleaders, to score the games.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern superfan Barb Hansen, center, watches a junior varsity game at Northwestern High School with her grandkids Wendy and Robbie on Jan. 8.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After getting comments and questions about the pins on her sweatshirt, Northwestern superfan Barb Hansen shows off the rest of her outfit, including her leggings with tigers on them, to the ticket-takers at Marion High School before the start of the girls sectional championship game Feb. 8.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Barb Hansen, right, walks into Marion High School with the Northwestern cheerleaders to watch the girls sectional championship game on Feb. 8. Hansen rides the bus with the cheerleaders to away games so she doesn’t have to drive long distances by herself.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Barb Hansen has been making pillows for the graduating seniors on the Northwestern High School boys basketball team and cheerleading team since 1969.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Barb Hansen chats with former Northwestern basketball player Caleb Treadway after a game Jan. 8 at Northwestern High School. Seventy years and a foot or so of height may separate them, but Hansen makes it a point to build relationships with the players when they begin junior varsity, and it continues beyond graduation.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Barb Hansen cheers after a Northwestern point during a game on Jan. 8. Her grandson, 8-year-old Robbie Hansen, accompanied her to the game.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Barb Hansen chats with the bus driver as she rides the bus with Northwestern’s cheerleading team to the girls sectional championship game in Marion on Feb. 8. Hansen started riding the bus to away games after Northwestern athletic director Dan Armstrong showed concern about her driving long distances, sometimes in inclement weather, by herself.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
There are 48 pins decorating Barb Hansen’s Northwestern sweatshirt. She’s been collecting them for decades. Some she’s found while shopping, and others were given to her from former Northwestern administrators. One of her most recent ones, the blue IHSAA sportsmanship pin, was given to her a few years ago from an athletic director at another school because he was impressed with her sportsmanship.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Barb Hansen, center, watches the varsity game at Northwestern High School with her grandkids Robbie, left, and Wendy on Jan. 8. “We don’t always win, but if we work at it and we’re doing a good job and doing what we’re supposed to be and they’re playing their hearts out, to me, I’m just watching them and appreciating the effort they’re putting forth,” she said.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Barb Hansen chats with announcer Todd Miller before the start of the junior varsity game at Northwestern High School on Jan. 8. Hansen copies the roster of the opposing team so she can score both teams during the game. “At the end of each quarter, I’m adding them up to see if I agree with the scoreboard,” she said.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
88-year-old Barb Hansen walks arm-in-arm with her 8-year-old grandson Robbie Hansen as the two leave Northwestern High School after a basketball game on Jan. 8. Barb Hansen has been attending Northwestern ball games since 1964.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
88-year-old has been part of Northwestern’s basketball tradition for nearly six decades
It’s easy to spot 88-year-old Barbara Hansen in the stands at a Northwestern High School boys basketball game.
She’s the one with the curly white hair, wearing black leggings emblazoned with tigers. Her purple eyeshadow matches her Northwestern sweatshirt, which glitters with the 48 pins she’s collected over the decades depicting tigers, basketballs, paw prints and American flags.
The back of the clipboard she uses to score the games that was gifted to her by the cheerleaders describes her official status with the team: Tigers #1 fan.
It’s a fitting designation, and one she’s embodied since 1964.
“Nobody else has taken that title, so I’m pretty proud of it,” Hansen said. “I think it’s great. I really love my Tigers. That’s the main thing. I look forward to those ball game nights.”
Hansen can count on two hands how many of those hundreds of ball games she’s missed in the past 58 years, both home and away. She loves going to games so much that she makes sure to schedule any surgeries or medical appointments in the off-season.
“You just have to arrange your life so you can enjoy the things you like and want to do,” she said.
Her superfan status allows her never-before-granted permission to ride on the bus with the cheerleaders to all of the away games so she doesn’t have to drive a long distance by herself.
After each game, she sticks around the gym well after the final buzzer. She waits until the team comes back out from the locker room so she can give out hugs to either congratulate them on a win or give them encouragement after a loss.
But the biggest testament of Hansen’s superfan title is the pillows. For the past five decades, Hansen has crafted handmade, commemorative pillows she gives to every graduating senior on the basketball and cheerleading teams.
It’s a tradition that all the seniors look forward to, and one that landed her a spot in the Northwestern Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.
Now, after nearly six decades rooting for the Tigers, Hansen’s next-level fandom has earned her a few titles at Northwestern: Good luck charm. The mascot. The superfan. The pillow lady. Gram. Or, simply, Barb. She loves all of the nicknames, but just don’t call her Mrs. Hansen.
“That makes me feel old,” she laughed.
A SUPERFAN IS BORN
Hansen wasn’t always a Northwestern superfan. In fact, she graduated from Kokomo High School, where she was a cheerleader for the Wildkats.
But the allegiance to her alma mater came into question when she and her family moved into Northwestern’s district in the 1960s.
As her kids grew older and more interested in watching their friends play basketball after school, Hansen would accompany them to the Northwestern ball games.
“I still was kind of cheering for Kokomo,” Hansen said. “My daughter informed me that we now lived in Northwestern’s district and I needed to change who I was going to cheer for.”
Her daughter’s tough love was what Hansen needed to hear to make the switch. And that unwavering loyalty has remained long after her kids graduated from Northwestern, and well past her granddaughter’s graduation in the ‘90s.
“When I didn’t have any children going to school here or being on the ball team, people would ask me, ‘Okay, which one’s your kid out there?’ I’d say, ‘All of them.’ I just consider the whole team mine.”
And just like in a family, Hansen makes it a point to build a relationship with everyone on the team, starting from when they begin playing junior varsity.
“I try to get acquainted with the new kids because they’ll be so shy, you might get a one-word answer when they start out,” Hansen said. “Later on, they’ll just get to be your friends.”
Northwestern basketball player Eli Edwards can attest to that. When he was a freshman on the JV team, he remembers Hansen talking to him after every game. At the time, he was pretty shy because he didn’t know her very well.
He’s now a senior, and he sees Hansen as another grandma and looks forward to her hugs and comments after each game.
“To know how dedicated she is to our team, program, and all of us individually is a feeling that I’ve only ever gotten from family,” Edwards said. “She’s like family to us.”
Hansen has seen generations of athletes don the purple Northwestern uniform and play on that hardwood floor. Some of those kids are now grandparents themselves with grandkids who’ve come through the program.
“They know I’m here for them,” Hansen said. “I’m still here supporting them. All of them.”
LIKE FAMILY
Northwestern head varsity coach Jim Gish said Hansen’s long history of supporting and encouraging the players has truly made her a member of the team, as well as the honorary grandma of all those who have come through the basketball program.
“She has done what she has done for a long time, for many kids,” Gish said. “She really has an interest not just in the game of basketball, but in what the kids are doing. She has expectations for them. She wants good things for them. In a grandmotherly standpoint, she’s very loving to our kids.”
Gish has coached Northwestern’s boys basketball team for 18 years, and he’s gotten to know Hansen very well in that time. It’s a welcoming sight to see her sitting in her usual spot just a few rows up from the opposing team’s bench, and he knows he’ll get some encouragement — and some coaching tips — after every game.
Because if there’s anyone who bleeds Northwestern purple, it’s Hansen. She may be watching from the stands, but she’s just as competitive as the players on the court.
“She knows how much I care about the kids and that’s what’s important to her, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t expect some wins, and that she expects there to be good officiating,” Gish said. “She’s going to be critical of the game whether we win or lose. I do know if those wins come, I’m going to have a lot less suggestions than if we lose.”
Edwards said Hansen is one of the sweetest ladies he knows, but that can change in a heartbeat during a ballgame. If there’s a bad call, she’s not afraid to let the referee know. If things aren’t going well, she yells out encouragement to boost up the players.
“She loves basketball, and she loves to see us succeed,” Edwards said. “I remember earlier this year she came and sat next to me at Tipton while the JV was playing. The refs made a few questionable calls and she whispered in my ear, ‘I think he needs my glasses,’ as she started laughing.”
Northwestern athletic director Dan Armstrong has known Hansen for over 30 years during his time with the school corporation. And in that time, he’s gotten a lot of questions from the opposing team asking about the tiny — but mighty — Northwestern fan sitting a few rows behind them.
“They ask me, ‘What’s the deal with the little old lady with the white hair?’” Armstrong said. “She has fun with them. They laugh with her. I always tell her, ‘Now Barb, don’t be too hard on the opposing coach.’”
Armstrong said lifelong fans such as Hansen are rare these days. He said she’s part of that golden age of fandom, when supporters would come to every game for decades. Now, a lot of those kinds of fans have passed away, or stopped coming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But not Hansen, who would have gladly watched her team during last season when only parents were allowed to attend games due to COVID restrictions. For someone who doesn’t miss games, the change was difficult.
“Different ones tried to adopt me but it wouldn’t work,” she laughed. “I still couldn’t get in to see them play.”
But that made it even sweeter when Hansen was finally allowed back into the gym that’s become her second home. The cherry on top was when she walked through the doors and Northwestern basketball senior A’Marion Conyers stood up and shouted, “There she is!”
“When we finally got to come to the ball games, it was wonderful,” Hansen said. “I went over to see my players, and they were as tickled to see me as I was to see them.”
Conyers said he couldn’t agree more. He and the team missed Hansen coming to the games. When they saw her walk through the doors, they jumped out of their seats and excitedly waved to her.
“Hearing her say, ‘Let’s go Tigers’ makes you go harder and play better,” Conyers said. “Last year, when the fans couldn’t come to the games, we would always remember that she wasn’t there. The team loves seeing her there.”
AN INGRAINED TRADITION
Now, Conyers, Edwards and the other seniors on the team are looking forward to receiving one of Hansen’s handmade pillows that she’s gifted to hundreds of players over the past 50 years. After the season is over, she’ll hand them out at the team banquet as a commemorative gift to celebrate their high school basketball careers.
“It’s almost like getting a diploma at the end of the school year, like a token of dedication for the years spent in the program,” Edwards said. “I’m excited to get mine this year, but not excited for the season to be over. I’ll definitely be shedding a few tears when I get my pillow from Barb this year.”
Hansen also makes pillows for the head coach, so Gish will be receiving his 18th pillow this year. He displays them in a memorabilia room in his basement. He said people can’t help but ask about the pillows when they see them.
For Gish, Hansen’s pillows have become ingrained into Northwestern’s basketball tradition. Receiving one is a kind of rite of passage for seniors as they move on from high school and graduate from the team.
“It gives them the opportunity to see what they’ve done,” Gish said. “I know that there are kids from years ago who still have their pillow from their senior year. It’s just special that she’s kept that tradition.”
Hansen will be 89 in April, and she has no plans to stop going to games or making pillows. She said that when she gets to the point where she can’t drive herself, she’ll have someone else drive her.
Because after six decades, Hansen won’t let something as trivial as her age dampen her fandom.
Armstrong said that spirit is a testament to Hansen’s passion for the team and the sport. And in his long career with the school, he’s never seen another fan embody that spirit like her.
“She’s from that era that loves it,” Armstrong said. “She just truly loves it. She can’t wait until the next game. She’s that superfan.”
