Nine local nonprofits have requested to receive a portion of the city of Kokomo’s annual Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
The city’s three-person Citizen’s Review Committee met Wednesday to hear the requests and to, afterward, rank each one. That ranking will influence which nonprofit will receive any money and, if so, how much — the announcement is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 15 in City Hall Council Chambers.
Administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, CDBG grants largely fund infrastructure and housing projects that benefit low- to middle-income earners, but the federal government allows up to 15% of the total allocation amount to go toward “public service agencies” for operating expenses. Not subject to the 15% cap is money allocated to “public service agencies” that go toward paying construction projects.
This year, the city is receiving $721,000 in CDBG funds, according to Peter Shah, development specialist for the city. That’s less than last year when the city received $777,000.
Shah explained the decrease was because, at least in part, Carmel and Jeffersonville received CDBG funds this year when in previous years they have not.
Requests can be partially awarded. The requests for this year are:
Bona Vista
The nonprofit is seeking $100,000 to go toward operation expenses for its Bona Vista at the Crossing building, located at 1221 S. Plate St., which houses the nonprofit’s industrial sales, work services, pre-vocational training, sky’s the limit programs and its habilitation services.
Carver Community Center
The nonprofit community facility is requesting $27,000 for new flooring in the center’s historical building, fixing all partitions in the men’s restroom and doors and their frames in the senior building.
Family Service Society Association
The agency is seeking $30,000 to help fund its domestic violence shelter.
The shelter allows victims of domestic violence to stay for 45 days. After the end of 45 days, the victims must either enter another program or enter permanent housing.
Gilead House
The female addiction treatment center is requesting $50,000 to help cover utility expenses and go toward renovations of the nonprofit’s kitchen. According to Gilead House’s application, the kitchen is very outdated, small and not ADA compliant.
Girl Scouts of Central Indiana
A local troop is requesting $4,000 to open food pantries in low-income parts of the city offering free food to those in need.
Guardian Advocates
Guardian Advocates is a nonprofit that provides legal advice and guardianship services to older adults and incapacitated adults to protect them from abuse, neglect, self-neglect and financial exploitation.
The nonprofit is requesting $10,000 to help cover operating expenses.
Samaritan Caregivers
The senior citizen assistance agency is asking for $$27,000 for operating expenses.
The organization offers free grocery delivery and other personal shopping services, transportation, companionship and more to those 65 years and older.
St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent de Paul, located at 1207 N. Armstrong St., is a food pantry downtown. It is requesting $20,000 to help with operating expenses.
Very Early Childhood Education Center
The center is asking for $25,000 for operating expenses.
Located in the United Way of Howard County building at 210 W. Walnut St., the center offers families a place to go with their children to play for free. It also offers toys, books and activities designed to encourage parents to play with their children.
