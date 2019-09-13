PERU – Dani Miller cried as she watched her son, Dakota, play on a merry-go-round with his older brother and little sister.
Miller said it was such a simple thing to see, but it meant so much. That’s because Dakota is autistic and epileptic and has never been able to play with his siblings on a normal playground.
But that all changed on Wednesday when the new Harvesting Capabilities All-Inclusive Playground opened in Peru for kids just like Dakota.
There’s a wheelchair-accessible swing and a handicap-accessible merry-go-round. A large pavilion provides shade and shelter from the heat. In the middle sits a large play feature with multiple ramps for wheelchairs. And nearly the entire surface of the playground is covered in a soft, springy rubber that’s easy to walk on and makes it safe for kids who fall.
After a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony, the playground officially opened and was quickly packed with kids using the slide or zooming around in the merry-go-round. Some were in wheelchairs. Others weren’t. And it didn’t seem to matter. They all played together.
“This is so awesome,” Miller said as her two sons hung out together near the slide. “You don’t want your kids to feel like they’re outsiders. You want people to see them as just a unique person, just like anyone else. I told everyone I was going to cry today because for us this is really a dream come true.”
And it’s a dream that’s been in the works for five years.
Sue Gulley, who helps run Harvesting Capabilities, which was founded in 2007 to help assist Miami County residents with disabilities, said the nonprofit first started talking about building an all-inclusive playground around 2014. At the time, it seemed like it was just a pipe dream.
But as they did research, they quickly realized there was a huge need for the facility. Gulley said they discovered there are over 850 students in Miami County with disabilities.
“We had no idea it was that prevalent,” she said. “We knew then this had to happen.”
The nonprofit three years ago started funneling all the fundraising money from its annual chili cook-off towards the playground. Volunteers put out cans with bright green lids all over Peru to collect change. Gulley and other sat down and started writing grants.
Soon, local organizations jumped on board and started making significant donations to the project. But what put the playground over the top was a $60,000 grant awarded last year by the Duke’s Health Care Foundation.
“We said, ‘Hey, we can build now!’” Gulley said. “It was huge.”
Ground broke on the $160,000 playground in June. Now, Harvesting Capabilities has deeded the area to the city, which owns and will maintain the playground as part of the parks department.
The new playground sits directly beside Miami’s Fort, one of the most popular play areas in the city located along the Wabash River on Canal Street.
And that’s the perfect location for the all-inclusive playground, said Mandy Jordan, the national sales manager of Greenfield-based AAA State of Play, which helped design the area.
She said the goal of the playground isn’t just to provide a safe place for kids with special needs to play. It’s also about creating a space that every kid would want to use so they can all play together.
“It’s something really special, and it’s so good for the kids who maybe see one of their peers struggling or going through something they don’t have to, and realize, ‘Hey, that kid is just like me,’” Jordan said. “‘I can play with them and hang out with them.’”
Mike Hines, who co-founded Harvesting Capabilities, was on hand Wednesday, and was the first to use the wheelchair-accessible swing. He said he was first put in a wheelchair when he was just a kid, but had never been able to use a swing at a playground until Wednesday.
“It was pretty cool,” he said. “I never thought I’d be able to swing sitting in this thing. If I could have done that when I was 11, it would have been amazing.”
Now, Hines said, he’s glad kids like him won’t have to wait so long to experience what most children take for granted.
Mary Courtney Shaffer agreed. She was at the playground with her 15-year-old son, Carter, who has been in a wheelchair for about a year following a leg surgery. She said it means the world to now have a place for her son that’s easy and fun to use.
“I’m just so proud – proud of our community,” Shaffer said. “So many different people and organizations came together to make this happen who realized this was important. It makes me really proud and really excited to have this here for my kids.”
