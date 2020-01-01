It was the beginning of a new era Wednesday as newly-elected officials were sworn in at Central Middle School.
The ceremony was highlighted by the swearing in of Tyler Moore, Kokomo’s new mayor.
An excited Moore said he hadn’t had a lot of time to think about the ceremony and how it would make him feel. He credited that to all the time spent during the transition and appointing people to be ready for Jan. 1.
Moore praised his transition team, which featured Howard County Republican Party Chair Team Jamie Bolser and state representative Mike Karickhoff, among others.
“The transition team has been invaluable,” Moore said. “Their counsel has been invaluable in getting thing in place and thinking of things I hadn’t, but then also to stay ahead of the game so that we are on the ground running this afternoon or tomorrow.”
While approaching the stage, Moore received a loud standing ovation and a second after officially being sworn in as Kokomo’s mayor. He described the reception of the crowd as “humbling.”
“It’s been an exciting campaign,” he said. “It was an exciting election and just to see and feel the excitement and support that the community still has along with the trust that they placed in it is humbling and encouraging.”
After being sworn in Moore enacted his first official duty as mayor and swore in the new Police Chief Doug Stout and Fire Chief Chris Frazier.
Frazier said there is a lot of work to do and that he is looking forward to it. He said Jan. 2 begins the first day of the process in accomplishing the things he wants to do.
“Our biggest need is man power,” Frazier said. “We are working on the issues on how we can get over that and work to hire more firefighters.”
Moore will have an all-Republican council and city clerk to work with.
Ray Collins, Jason Acord, Matt Grecu, Kara Kitts-McKibben, Tony Stewart, Lynn Rudolph, Tom Miklik, Greg Jones and Cynthia Sanders were also sworn in at the ceremony to the Kokomo Common Council, as well as new city clerk Diane Howard.
Collins said he can’t wait to get to work and felt honored to be able to serve his hometown.
“I’ve got a lot of family here, my kids go here and this is a great city to raise kids and just live in,” he said.
Grecu said he’s most looking forward to tackling economic development in the city.
“We had a great year, got to talk to a lot of people, learned a lot through the course of the election and so now we are at the first step of really getting down to work,” he said. “[I’m] looking forward to working with Mayor Moore and continue to do good things for the city.
“One of the things that I’m particularly interested in is looking at economic development, looking at an industrial park, looking at really doing things to specifically draw jobs to this community.”
Jason Acord found himself more nervous Wednesday than Election Day.
“The rest of it is all preliminary but this is the day it was real,” he said.
Acord says he hopes to increase community involvement when it comes to tackling crime.
“Everybody could have their own personal cop, but it doesn’t mean that we’re still not going to have the problems that we have,” he said. “It takes a community to rid the evil, if you will, of the drugs and things like that. Until we get our community involved in trying to stop the things that are going on, we’re going to stay there.”
In addition to Kokomo officials being sworn in, Russiaville’s clerk and council members were sworn in at the ceremony.
