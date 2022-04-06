When Turning Point Systems of Care first opened in 2018, it was just a small office nestled in the Family Service Association building on South Main Street.
Since then, Turning Point has greatly expanded in size, from just a handful of employees to 25 full-time employees, a couple of interns and nearly a dozen volunteers.
The organization, which is a collaborative effort between the medical, mental health and faith-based communities, and connects people struggling with mental health issues, substance abuse and addiction to those who can help them, now has a new home — one that will allow the organization to expand its operations even more.
The nonprofit’s employees began working this week at 1234 N. Courtland Ave., the former Columbian Elementary School, which will be Turning Point’s home for the foreseeable future.
The roughly 25,000-square-foot building serves as the nonprofit’s headquarters, the home for its various client programs and services and, most notably, is the home for the organization’s new 24/7 drop-in center and 12-bed recovery and stabilization center.
The nonprofit is planning to bring its clients into the new building in the coming weeks, while the drop-in and recovery centers are expected to be completed in June.
Turning Point is spending $1.2 million to renovate the old school, which had a major leaking problem due to a substandard roof. Money for the renovation and expansion came from a $4.9 million Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow grant awarded in December 2020.
The new space and nearly 30 full-time employees means the nonprofit’s budget has ballooned compared to when it first started in 2018. It means the nonprofit’s grant and donation-seeking activities are even more important, but it’s a good problem to have, said Sherry Rahl, director of community development at Turning Point and its first ever employee.
“It’s been a huge adventure since May 1 of 2018,” she said. “It’s amazing. I’d never thought I would see the fruition of 27 employees, and now we’ve got a building of our own. This is bigger than I ever could’ve imagined.”
DROP-IN CENTER
Turning Point’s new building is still mostly in renovation, and that’s very true for its drop-in and recovery and stabilization center, which is located in the school’s old gymnasium. The drop-in facility will be open 24/7 and will have available onsite security and medical staff 24/7 as well.
Once open, though, the centers have the potential to be a major contributor to starting someone on their recovery journey.
The purpose of the drop-in center is to provide immediate care and a safe place for people to detox, rather than taking them to the jail or emergency room, which are often overcrowded and not the right place to receive help.
“The recovery center really came about because we had community conversations about what we really need,” Matt Oliver, CEO of Turning Point, said. “Law enforcement was saying ‘Look, we’re taking too many people to jail that don’t really need to be in jail.’”
When people are dropped off, they will either be referred out to another shelter or service that may be better suited for them or they may be admitted to one of the 12 beds. The center will also be equipped with eating and living room/recreation areas for patient use during their stay.
“What this really does is gives people a place where they can get intensive recovery support and get them through the withdrawal phase because if they can get through that withdrawal phase, they’re much more likely to carry forward, especially if they can be connected with a peer coach who’s going to work with and follow up with them to make sure they get to outpatient care,” Oliver said.
The drop-in center will be a new service Turning Point can offer because of the new headquarters.
STRICTLY NUMBERS
Last month, Oliver presented a 2021 Turning Point update to both the Howard Commissioners and County Council. According to the report, Turning Point grew significantly from 2020 to 2021.
From July to December 2021, the nonprofit served 670 recoverees, 91% of those from Howard County. The organization went from 12 full-time employees to 23; launched its Youth REACH Center in partnership with local school systems, aimed at targeting at-risk children in the county, launched a 24/7 crisis hotline and established partnerships in Anderson, and Miami and Tipton counties.
As a result of the growth, the organization sent 1,969 more text messages, (4,086 to 6,055), made 1,308 more phone calls ( 2,983 to 4,291) and conducted 1,481 more face-to-face meetings ( 402 to 1,883) with clients in 2021 compared to 2020.
