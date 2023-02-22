Things looked bleak for Michael Paul’s future when he was arrested in 2018 for low-level felony charges for selling drugs and criminal confinement. As he put it, he had been going “full throttle” at the time.
But instead of serving his sentences in prison, he was allowed to join a re-entry program. As one of the requirements, Paul had to serve in the Howard County work-release program.
He was nervous entering the program. His license was suspended due to the felony charges, and he still had to worry about financially supporting his children.
Mutually beneficial
Jeremie Lovall, Howard County’s director of work-release, explained people assigned to work-release are still technically incarcerated. However, they’re able to leave the facility to go to work.
The individuals must be assigned to work-release by a judge. They can’t be deemed a flight risk, be younger than 18 or have committed a violent crime.
Superior Court III Judge Doug Tate estimated work-release participants are predominantly people who were arrested for drug charges.
Once someone is sentenced to work-release, there are two major challenges, Lovall said. They have to secure a full-time job within 14 days, and they need to have reliable transportation to get to and from work.
“Those are two of the biggest reasons for recidivism,” Lovall said. Other barriers to success, the director later added, include housing restrictions felons face and a lack of well-paying jobs due to the stigma felonies carry.
Coming out of the COVID-19 lockdown, food manufacturing company Park 100 Foods was facing a different problem — the company was struggling to find employees.
According to Ian Cox, corporate director of continuous improvement for Park 100 Foods, roughly 35% of the company’s jobs needed to be filled.
The food manufacturer — which makes soups, sauces and side dishes for national restaurant chains — began looking at communities with high unemployment rates. The search led the company in a few different directions, Cox said, including the “second chance community.”
With manufacturing plants in Kokomo and Tipton, Cox said, it seemed natural to reach out to the Howard County work-release program.
Lovall described the partnership as mutually beneficial: the employers know their workers are monitored and sober while in work-release, and the employees are able to get a second chance on life.
“They’re out making money, being a productive member of society instead of sitting in the jail,” Lovall said. “They’re out amongst us, working and bettering themselves, bettering their families.”
Shortly after forming its partnership with Howard County Work Release, Cox said, Park 100 Foods realized how much the lack of transportation options affected the incarcerated.
To ensure their employees could consistently arrive at work on time, the company asked whether it could park a van at the work-release facility. Lovall agreed.
Now, Park 100 Foods has 13 vans throughout several counties in central Indiana. In Howard County alone, there are five vans that pick up employees at the work-release facility — with job offers and rides now available to people on probation as well.
The initiative caught the attention of nonprofit organization Unite Indy. Using funds awarded by Family and Social Services Administration’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction, the nonprofit was able to create a pilot program with Park 100 Foods to bolster the fleet of vans that pick up employees. The program allowed Park 100 Foods to purchase six vans, and the state is paying driver salaries.
“The state of Indiana has said this grant would be able to be applied in every county in the state if they were able to establish a similar program,” Cox said.
Lovall said other counties have already begun reaching out to learn more about the Howard County work-release partnership. More employers are contacting him as well, seeing if they could also begin hiring individuals in work-release.
“I think in the beginning, there was a big stigma because these people do have criminal histories. But as we’ve gone along, employers are recognizing that the people want to change and they want to do better,” Lovall said.
Adding on the success of Howard County’s program, Cox said, “We take care of our own here. We don’t leave anybody behind here. We give everybody a second chance here. We invest our resources in our own county and our own people here.”
Getting unstuck
Lovall said partnerships like the Park 100 Foods van service have played a key role in reducing recidivism. But there are other factors the company and work-release look at to measure their success.
To Cox, there’s a key difference between people who face intergenerational problems and people who choose to live at odds with their community.
“Perhaps they weren’t taught by a generation before them, perhaps it’s a broken home, perhaps it’s a drug addiction,” Cox said. “But any number of things can cause someone to sort of get stuck in their ability to live life autonomously.”
Part of the work-release program includes counseling for drug and alcohol addiction. They also receive mental health services.
There are six meetings in the work-release facility every week, run by four agencies, such as Narcotics Anonymous. Additionally, there are classes taught by work-release personnel.
Lovall said it’s also been helpful to have Park 100 Foods’ human resource department visit the facility to help inmates fill out job applications and walk them through the interview process.
“You have a lot of these guys who have never interviewed for a job before,” Lovall said.
Cox noted organizations like Unite Indy are able to see their grants impact economic mobility.
“Investing in that transportation van as the bridge employs an individual who previously might have made $25,000 a year but he’s now making twice that,” Cox said. “That lifestyle then allows that person to, for the next generation, provide better for their kids … and you begin to slowly unravel some of the things that cause folks to get stuck.”
He added employees who stay with Park 100 Foods after they’re finished with work-release are often promoted. They’re able to find themselves in leadership positions and increase their hourly wages.
Eventually, he said, employees don’t need the van.
Two cars
Paul said the work-release program changed his life.
He’s been sober for four years and quit smoking cigarettes.
His children who are still in school have been making A’s and B’s. They also got involved with local baseball and basketball teams.
After attending open interviews with Park 100 Foods, Paul accepted a job offer in Park 100 Foods’ sanitation crew. He would later train Steven Donnelly, another employee who was hired through work-release.
Now the two work overnight shifts dismantling machinery for the sanitation crew then reassembling the machinery.
Both said they acclimated to the night shift fairly quickly. They’re also hoping to eventually move up in the company. Paul said he could see himself retiring from Park 100 Foods.
“I’ve got custody of all my kids. I’ve got my own house. I’ve got two cars. I’ve got money in the bank,” Paul said.
